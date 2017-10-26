Gold miner Newmont posts profit in third quarter; production rises

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) on Thursday reported a profit in the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, when the gold miner took a charge related to discontinued operations.

Newmont’s third-quarter profit was boosted by higher gold production, even as costs rose and average prices fell.

Newmont’s gold production rose 7 percent to 1.3 million ounces in the quarter ended Sept. 30, helped by new production at its Merian mine in South America and Long Canyon mine in Nevada.

Newmont sold the precious metal for $1,276 per ounce on average in the quarter, lower than the $1,329 price last year.

All-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold - a key industry benchmark - rose to $943 from $925 year-over-year, due to higher exploration and project expenses.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.88 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $206 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $358 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $527 million.