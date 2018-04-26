Newmont profit beats on higher gold prices

(Reuters) - U.S. Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as gold prices rose.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $192 million, or 36 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $47 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 35 cents per share, missing the average analyst expectation of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average realized prices of gold rose 8.8 percent to $1,326 per ounce from a year earlier, driving a 7.5 percent increase in total sales to $1.82 billion.

Based on its production forecasts, Newmont is set to overtake Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) as the world’s largest gold producer this year as the Canadian miner’s output continues to slide for the eighth consecutive year.