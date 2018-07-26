Newmont's profit beats as higher gold prices offset production drop

(Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher gold prices more than offset a drop in production.

Newmont said realized gold prices rose 3.3 percent to $1,292 per ounce as the yellow metal, a safe-haven asset, gained due to trade disputes and political uncertainties.

Total gold production for Newmont, which has mines in the Americas, Africa and Australia, fell 14 percent to 1.16 million ounces in the quarter.

However, the company said the drop in quarterly gold output will not affect its previously stated full-year production forecast of between 4.9 million and 5.4 million ounces.

Based on this projection, Newmont is set to overtake rival Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) as the world’s largest gold producer this year as the Canadian miner’s output continues to slide for the eighth consecutive year.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $292 million, or 54 cents a share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $175 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $1.66 billion from $1.88 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 26 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected the company to earn 24 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.