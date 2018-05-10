FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 10, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

News Corp quarterly loss widens on write-downs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O), controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Thursday as the company recorded $1.16 billion in charges, largely due to write-downs related to Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia.

FILE PHOTO: The Fox News electronic ticker is seen outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Shares of the Wall Street Journal owner fell 1.7 percent in extended trading.

News Corp had signed a deal with Australian media company Telstra Corp Ltd (TLS.AX) in March to combine Fox Sports Australia and Foxtel to create a combined company.

Net loss available to stockholders widened to $1.13 billion, or $1.94 per share, from $5 million, or one cent per share, a year earlier.

    Total revenue rose 5.8 percent to $2.09 billion, beating estimates of $1.99 billion, led by strength in its digital real estate business.

    Revenue at the unit, which houses real estate websites such as realtor.com and doorsteps.com, jumped 27 percent to $279 million.

    Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents per share, in line with analysts’ estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Muvija M in Bengaluru in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.