News Corp's quarterly revenue jumps 21 percent

(Reuters) - Wall Street Journal owner News Corp’s quarterly revenue rose nearly 21 percent, driven by stronger sales at its online real estate listings unit which gained from higher prices in Australia.

News Corp, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said on Thursday revenue climbed to $2.63 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $2.18 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to stockholders was $95 million or 16 cents per share, compared with a loss of $84 million or 14 cents per share a year earlier. The year-ago loss reflects a $174 million expense related to changes in the U.S. tax law.