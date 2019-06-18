Business News
June 18, 2019 / 1:07 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

News Corp exploring potential sale of News America Marketing business

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Fox News electronic ticker is seen outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp said on Tuesday it was evaluating options for its News America Marketing (NAM) business, including a potential sale.

News America Marketing is a leading publisher of coupons in the U.S. and Canada and also provides in-store marketing products and services.

Revenue from its NAM business declined 8% to $238 million, in the March ended quarter, from a year-ago.

News Corp has retained Allen & Company LLC as its financial adviser, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

