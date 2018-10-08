Monday Morning Briefing

A meeting of top U.S. and Chinese diplomats got off to a frosty start on Monday, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi airing grievances amid worsening bilateral relations. here

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shows the way to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 8, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ready to allow international inspectors into the North's nuclear and missile testing sites, one of the main sticking points over an earlier denuclearization pledge. Pompeo met Kim during a short trip to Pyongyang on Sunday.

William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating climate change and technological innovation into macroeconomic analysis, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says.

The main political adviser to Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said he will work Monday to stitch together alliances with individual lawmakers to ensure a runoff victory for the former Army captain.

Commentary

Commentary

Do so-called "safe spaces" endanger contemporary intellectual life, asks columnist John Lloyd, threatening even basic freedoms of speech and publication? "Few great social changes are wholly positive," John Lloyd writes. "To know the nature of those who offend you. To read Adolf Hitler's memoir, Mein Kampf, for example, is to go beyond the cardboard villain.... To understand, even in part, a monster through his own words is a sounder basis for opposition to fascism than mere sloganeering."

China said it was investigating former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei for bribery and other violations, days after French authorities said the Chinese official had been reported missing by his wife after traveling from France to his home country.

A Bulgarian journalist who reported on an investigation into alleged corruption involving European Union funds has been murdered in the Danube town of Ruse, authorities said on Sunday.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he was closely following the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi after Turkish officials said they believed he had been killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Business

London's High Court on Monday blocked an attempt to bring legal action against Alphabet Inc's Google over claims it had collected sensitive data from 4 million iPhone users.

Iran's crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, taking a major hit from U.S. sanctions and throwing a challenge to other OPEC oil producers as they seek to cover the shortfall.

Britain has sought additional reassurances from cable company Comcast over the editorial independence of the Sky News television channel following the U.S. group's takeover of broadcaster Sky.

Turkey will introduce quotas on the amount of steel it imports from Oct. 17, with an additional 25 percent duty levied on any imports above the quotas, it said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization, blaming a surge in imports.