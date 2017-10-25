U.S. House speaker says tax plan unlikely to swell deficit: Reuters interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican tax cut plan that President Donald Trump wants passed by year’s end is unlikely to trigger a big deficit expansion because it will spur more investment and job growth, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) participates in an onstage interview about tax policy with Thomson Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We believe that we’ll get faster economic growth,” Ryan said. “We don’t anticipate a big deficit effect from this tax reform because we will broaden the base and lower the rates, plug loopholes and get faster economic growth. ... Those things combined, we believe, will give us faster growth and a more resilient tax code.”