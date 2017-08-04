Friday Morning Briefing

Mike Clueless and son Elliot pose by a piece of Crossrail themed 3D artwork during a photocall at the Museum of London Docklands in London, Britain August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Toyota and Mazda team up to build a U.S. assembly plant, a grand jury issued subpoenas in connection with Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, and China is on pace to overtake the U.S. as the world’s biggest oil importer.

Washington

A grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included President Donald Trump's son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters, signaling an investigation is gathering pace into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Republican and Democratic senators introduced two pieces of legislation to block President Donald Trump from firing the special counsel probing his ties to Russia.

At Trump rally, West Virginia governor switches parties

President Trump pressured the Mexican president to stop voicing opposition in public to his plan to have Mexico pay for a border wall, according to transcripts of phone calls published on Thursday.

‘My sheep were terrified’: Security for Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town

Russia sanctions

The European Union will decide to add more names and companies to its Russia sanctions blacklist over the delivery of Siemens turbines to the Moscow-annexed Crimea, diplomats said.

The Kremlin said it fully agreed with President Trump who tweeted that Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low." Trump's comments came one day after he grudgingly signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

Vice President Pence's hawkish tone on Russia contrasts with Trump approach

Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca Business

Toyota and Mazda plan to build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant, the two said, as part of an alliance that will also see the Japanese automakers jointly develop electric vehicle technologies.

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July, trouncing expectations, marking labor market tightness that could clear the way for the Fed to announce a plan to start shrinking its massive bond portfolio.

Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece

China is on pace to overtake the United States as the world's biggest oil importer this year, cementing its status as Asia's most pivotal oil market actor that will increasingly dominate the region's fuel trade.

Uber knowingly rented out faulty cars, WSJ says; firm says it's fixed the problem

Breakingviews

Questionable elections for a rubber-stamping new assembly may give President Nicolas Maduro more power. But the country’s people, economy - and some U.S. companies - will suffer. Also: Sprint, under a ton of debt yet overvalued, weighs its M&A options.

Islamic State

An Australian man sent his unsuspecting brother to Sydney airport to catch an Etihad Airways flight carrying a homemade bomb disguised as a meat-grinder built at the direction of a senior Islamic State commander, police said.

Cyber Risk

A cyber security researcher widely credited with helping to neutralize the global "WannaCry" ransomware attack earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated hacking charges, according to court documents.

China

A pair of 'chatbots' in China have been taken offline after appearing to stray off-script. In response to users' questions, one said its dream was to travel to the United States, while the other said it wasn't a huge fan of the Chinese Communist Party.

Pope 'loves China', Vatican official says on trip to China