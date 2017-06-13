Tuesday Morning Briefing

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017.

Washington

One by one, U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet members spent their first formal meeting together to praise the president as he sat beaming, soaking it all in. For Trump, the meeting was a welcome rendering of what he feels are major accomplishments ignored by his detractors. The cabinet ignored the storm enveloping the president as he struggles with myriad crises, including an investigation into possible ties between his election campaign and Russian meddling in the race.

COVFEFE Act would preserve Trump's tweets as official statements

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions today about his dealings with Russian officials and whether he intentionally misled Congress as a Senate panel investigates the Kremlin's alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Lawmakers will also grill Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about Trump's unpopular budget proposal, conflicting messages about foreign affairs and links between the administration and Russia, including his own ties.

The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan to upend the country's financial regulatory framework, which, if successful, would grant many items on Wall Street's wishlist. The changes include easing up on restrictions big banks now face in their trading operations, lightening the annual stress tests, and reducing the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has been aggressively pursuing bad behavior by financial institutions. Reform advocates and Democratic lawmakers were quick to criticize the plan as a handout to Wall Street and a dangerous one for U.S. consumers who lost homes and jobs during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. North Korea

A suspected North Korean drone had taken photographs of an advanced U.S. anti-missile battery in South Korea before it crashed on its way home, the South Korean military said. The drone, mounted with a camera, was found last week in a forest near the border with North Korea.

Ex-NBA star Rodman heads to North Korea as private citizen Business

General Electric has begun testing autonomous drones and robotic "crawlers" to inspect refineries, factories, railroads and other industrial equipment with an eye on capturing a bigger slice of the $40 billion companies around the globe spend annually on inspections.

The Fed is likely to go ahead with another 25-basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth hike of a rate increase cycle that started in December 2015, citing the improvement in the economy and temporary factors driving down prices. It’s penciled in three increases this year based on the view that inflation will eventually edge higher as a result of a tighter labor market. But the Fed has missed its inflation forecasts made at the end of 2012, 2013 and 2014. Those misses could be mostly attributed to forecasting errors over the price of oil and the value of the dollar, factors largely outside the Fed's control.

Tech stocks and Canadian dollar flash points as Fed meets

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting. Emil Michael, senior vice president and a close Kalanick ally, has left the company, the source said. Uber will tell employees about the recommendations today, said the representative.

U.S. shale firms more exposed to falling oil prices as hedges expire Golden State Warriors win second NBA championship

Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports UK election fallout

Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to strike a deal with a Northern Irish Protestant party to save her premiership as she comes under intense pressure to soften her approach to Brexit days before formal EU divorce talks. May's botched election gamble, which saw her lose her parliamentary majority, left her so diminished that supporters of closer ties with the European Union publicly demanded she take a more consensual and business friendly approach to Brexit. Islamic State

An audio message purporting to come from the spokesman of Islamic State called on followers to launch attacks in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and the Philippines during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began in late May.

Iraqi forces reported progress in the U.S.-backed campaign to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, announcing the capture of a district just north the city's historic center today. The enclave still held by Islamic State in the northern Iraqi city has shrunk to two districts along the western banks of the Tigris river - the densely populated Old City center and the Medical City. Philippines

Fighting in Marawi City in the southern Philippines entered its fourth week today with military officials conceding that troops were struggling to loosen the grip of Islamist fighters on downtown precincts despite relentless bombing. Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said the urban terrain was hampering the army's progress because the rebels had hunkered down in built-up neighborhoods, many of them with civilians they had taken as human shields. Qatar

Qatar's financial markets stabilized after a week of losses as the government showed it could keep the economy running in the face of sanctions by its neighbors. The finance minister of the world's richest country per capita played down the economic toll of the confrontation, and said the government was "extremely comfortable" with its financial position, with the resources to endure the pressure.

Turkey's Erdogan decries isolation of Qatar as 'inhumane', like a 'death penalty'