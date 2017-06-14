Wednesday Morning Briefing

Gunman shoots Republican congressmen

A gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington early on Wednesday, wounding several people including House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise before being taken into custody, police and witnesses said.

Fire engulfed a 24-story block of apartments in central London, killing some people, injuring at least 50 more and trapping some residents asleep inside the towering inferno. Flames licked up the sides of the block in the north Kensington area as 200 firefighters, backed up by 40 fire engines, fought the blaze for hours. London Ambulance Service said more than 50 people had been taken to the hospital. A witness told Reuters she feared not all the residents had escaped the fire. U.S. politics

More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sued President Donald Trump in federal court, saying he had accepted funds from foreign governments through his hospitality businesses without congressional consent in violation of the U.S. Constitution's "foreign emoluments" clause, which bars U.S. officeholders from accepting payments and various other gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the idea he colluded with Russians meddling in the 2016 election a “detestable lie” and refused to say whether he and Trump discussed FBI Director James Comey's handling of an investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia during the election campaign before the president fired Comey on May 9. He also declined to say if Trump opposed Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe in March, and whether Justice Department officials discussed possible presidential pardons of individuals being looked at in the probe.

Trump has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan, a U.S. official told Reuters, opening the door for future troop increases requested by the U.S. commander.

Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, will face Ed Gillespie, a former Republican national committee chairman in a November general election to become the state's next governor in a race seen as a bellwether for next year's mid-term congressional races. Northam beat Bernie Sanders-backed Tom Perriello in the Democratic primary, while Gillespie bested Trump's former Virginia campaign co-chairman Corey Stewart. North Korea

Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months was medically evacuated from the reclusive country after falling into a coma in March 2016. His release came after Joseph Yun, the U.S. State Department's special envoy on North Korea, traveled to Pyongyang and demanded Warmbier's release on "humanitarian grounds."

Uber director David Bonderman resigned from the company's board following a remark he made during an Uber staff meeting. Uber board member Arianna Huffington spoke to employees about the importance of adding more women to the board of directors. "There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board," Huffington said. In response, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."

Wall Street banks cheered Trump's plans to loosen the leash put on them in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis but they do not expect significant change any time soon.

China is betting on new, small-scale nuclear reactor designs that could be used in isolated regions, on ships and even aircraft as part of an ambitious plan to wrest control of the global nuclear market. Philippines

U.S. troops are on the ground near Marawi City in the southern Philippines, but are not involved in fighting Islamist militants who have held parts of the city for more than three weeks, a Philippines military spokesman said. Syria

United Nations war crimes investigators said that intensified coalition airstrikes supporting an assault by U.S.-backed forces on Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa in Syria were causing a "staggering loss of civilian life."