Thursday Morning Briefing

Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified officials. The paper, which cited five people briefed on the requests who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, and Richard Ledgett, the former deputy director at the NSA, had agreed to be interviewed by Mueller's investigators as early as this week.

Congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives who was shot during baseball practice, remains in critical condition. Scalise was shot in the left hip Wednesday morning, suffering broken bones, injuries to internal organs and severe bleeding. He underwent surgery but would need further operations, the MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.

The death toll in a fire disaster that destroyed a 24-story apartment building in London is expected to rise, with many people still missing and firefighters facing hazardous conditions as they search the building for bodies. Authorities have confirmed 12 deaths and said that they did not expect to find any survivors. Firefighters rescued 65 people from the building. Business

Stocks fell in Europe and Asia as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the dollar off recent lows.

Circle Internet Financial launched an international online money transfer service that allows people in the United States and Europe to send money to each other instantly and at no cost as it seeks to tear down borders in the payments world. One of the most well-funded blockchain startups, its investors include Goldman Sachs Group and Baidu.

Uber’s effort to become a major player in the trucking business is off to a bumpy start.

Qatar

A Qatari official says a $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows that Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, and that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha. North Korea

Today, the parents of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea, are expected to detail his mistreatment during 17 months in prison when he fell into a coma. Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item with a propaganda slogan, according to North Korean media. Turkey

Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges. A court sentenced Enis Berberoglu, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), on charges of military espionage. He is the first lawmaker from the secular CHP to be jailed in a government crackdown that followed last July's failed coup.