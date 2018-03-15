Thursday Morning Briefing

U.S. officials are still fighting global warming despite Trump’s skepticism, internal documents reveal that Amazon’s bet on original video is paying off and after seven years of civil war Syria’s fatalities continue to mount.

Sea ice is seen breaking up on the southern coast of Greenland, March 12, 2018. Picture taken March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Highlights

“We really don’t detect any change with the Americans,” said one of the officials, Aleksi Härkönen of Finland, who chairs the eight-nation Arctic Council’s key group of senior officials. U.S. President Donald Trump has bashed international efforts to combat climate change and questioned whether global warming is driven by human consumption of fossil fuels. But there is a disconnect between what Trump says at home and what his government does abroad. State Department envoys, federal agencies and government scientists remain active participants in international efforts to both research and fight climate change.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved spending more money on metal detectors, locks and other school security measures, but took no steps to tighten gun control laws a month after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

IHeartMedia, which filed for bankruptcy along with some of its units, said it ‍reached the agreement with holders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt for a balance sheet restructuring, which would reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.

Commentary

The European Union is at a crossroads in its energy policy, writes Agnia Grigas. As another conflict over gas contracts is erupting between Russia and Ukraine, the EU and the United States should oppose Moscow's efforts to start construction of Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that "may give the Russian military a freer hand in Ukraine, impede the EU’s foreign policy and energy strategy, and increase Moscow’s influence over Germany’s political and business elites, thus aggravating divisions between Europe and the United States."

World

Russia's flag flies from the consular section of its embassy, in central London, Britain March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Russia warned that it would retaliate very soon for Britain’s expulsion of 23 diplomats over a nerve toxin attack on a Russian former double agent. Russia denies any involvement and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused London of behaving in a “boorish” way, adding that this was partly due to the problems Britain faces over its planned exit from the European Union next year.

Syria’s civil war began seven years ago with protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s government. It has since dragged in global and regional powers. Fractured into areas held by rival forces, the country continues to endure through war with the death toll from the war remaining unclear as estimated fatalities vary vastly between organisations.

On March 16, 1968, 504 people were killed by American soldiers in Son My, a collection of hamlets between the central Vietnamese coast and a ridge of misty mountains, in an incident known in the West as the My Lai Massacre.

Business

Amazon’s top television shows drew more than 5 million people worldwide to its Prime shopping club by early 2017, according to company documents, revealing for the first time how the retailer’s bet on original video is paying off.

U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers, people with direct knowledge of the probes told Reuters.

Toys ‘R’ Us Inc, the iconic toy retailer, will shutter or sell its stores in the United States after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure billions in debt, putting at risk about 30,000 jobs.

Walmart’s patent filings hint that it may see a future where farmers use its drones to not only spot crop problems but selectively apply chemicals or even disperse pollen to bring shoppers the freshest and cheapest food possible.

Reuters TV

Hong Kong’s judges and senior lawyers are increasingly expressing fears over China’s reach into the city. Reuters Greg Torode says rule of law is widely seen as one of the last institutions Beijing has yet to infiltrate in Hong Kong.