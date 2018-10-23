Tuesday Morning Briefing

Turkish President comments on Khashoggi, the man behind that murder ran the killing over Skype and a business conference in Saudi that is still making deals worth billions. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that there were strong signs that the killing of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned and that he was killed in a “savage way”.

He ran social media for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. He masterminded the arrest of hundreds of his country’s elite. He detained a Lebanese prime minister. And, according to two intelligence sources, he ran journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by giving orders over Skype. How the man behind the Khashoggi murder ran the killing via Skype.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said has said that the kingdom was committed to a thorough and complete investigation to get to the truth behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media before boarding Air Force One to depart for travel to Houston, TX, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. withdrawal from a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty with Russia could give the Pentagon new options to counter Chinese missile advances but experts warn the ensuing arms race could greatly escalate tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

Commentary: The decision to withdraw from the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia "may be the highest-stakes move for Donald Trump in his entire presidency," writes David A. Andelman, author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." "Trump’s ill-conceived and poorly thought-out action plays directly into Putin’s hands. As much as the Russian leader may already be flouting the principles and provisions of that treaty, he can now do so with impunity and none of the consequences of being labeled the transgressor."

Australia has slapped travel and financial sanctions on five top Myanmar military officers, accused of overseeing brutal violence against Rohingya Muslims by units under their command, following similar moves by the European Union and United States.

Catholic women say there’s a clerical stained glass ceiling in the Vatican, and they want to shatter it.

Saudi Arabia brushed off an outcry over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and went ahead with an investment conference boycotted by Western political figures, leading international bankers and company executives.

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, whose $93 billion Vision Fund drew nearly half its money from Saudi Arabia, canceled a speaking engagement at the kingdom’s investment conference this week, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

Microchip firm Qualcomm is joining Amazon to spread the use of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in wireless headphones, the companies said on Monday.