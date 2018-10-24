Wednesday Morning Briefing

Trump says Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever”, a Japanese journalist held hostage in Syria has been released and anger will be a key driver to the polls for the U.S. Midterm elections. Catch up on the day’s headlines.

President Donald Trump said Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever” in the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi this month, as the United States vowed to revoke the visas of some of those believed to be responsible.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not have murdered prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi without American protection, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Commentary: “Corporate protests would not have saved Khashoggi, write Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Roya Hakakian. “But recent high-profile controversies in the United States have shown how business activism can make a difference in shaping the agenda on divisive political and social issues. Read their latest column.

A Japanese journalist held hostage by Islamist militants after being captured in Syria three years ago has been released and would be brought home as soon as possible, Japan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his ex-head of Treasury will be charged on Thursday in connection with the misuse of government funds, the anti-graft agency said, the latest charges in a widening crackdown on corruption.

U.S. Midterms

Across the United States, people are seething. After a vitriolic 2016 presidential election, anger continues to dominate public discourse, from raucous protests with huge crowds to incensed social media debates that tear families and friendships apart. That anger will drive voters to the polls in next month’s elections - and greater rage among Democratic voters could give the party’s candidates a boost, Reuters/Ipsos polling data shows. Explore the Reuters poll with our interactive graphic.

Republican U.S. senators hold here">growing leads in key races in Texas and Nevada, a Reuters opinion poll showed, dampening Democratic hopes of taking a majority in that chamber in next month’s congressional elections.

Business

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook was expected to praise new European privacy rules and to voice the company’s support for strong laws in Europe and the United States to protect the use of data, according to prepared remarks for delivery at a Brussels event.

Tesla hikes new Model 3 price by $1,000. The electric car-maker surprised markets by launching the new model on Oct. 18 in a move that came as U.S. tax breaks for Tesla cars are about to decrease.

The World Trade Organization is scrambling to develop a plan for the biggest reform in its 23-year history after U.S. President Donald Trump brought the world’s top trade court to the brink of collapse by blocking appointments of its judges and threatening to pull the United States out of the organization.

Saudi Arabia said on it would not penalize foreign banks boycotting an investment forum in a message of reassurance for a gathering overshadowed by a global outcry over slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.