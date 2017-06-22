Thursday Morning Briefing

Washington

A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase today when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week. The bill is expected to curb Obamacare's expanded Medicaid help for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.

Ohio’s opioid crisis deepens

President Donald Trump, under siege in Washington, defended his record at a political rally in Iowa, rejecting a Russia investigation as a witch hunt and saying he was succeeding against all odds, despite no major legislative achievements. "All we do is win, win, win,” he told a cheering crowd.

Middle East

Islamic State militants blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement. It was from this medieval mosque three years ago that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq. Islamic State fighters have destroyed many Muslim religious sites, churches and shrines, as well as ancient Assyrian and Roman-era sites in Iraq and in Syria.

Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach toward Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.

Business

Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model. Airbus won 326 orders versus Boeing’s 443. "Is this a slower show than previous years? Yes, it is. Are we conceding that Boeing sold a few more airplanes than we did? Yes," Airbus sales chief John Leahy told a news conference.

A network of dummy online stores - purporting to sell items including fabric, DVD cases, maps, gift wrap, mechanical tape selling - has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination found.

For thousands of U.S. auto workers, the industry's downturn is already here.

North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said China should do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear program and he would call on President Xi Jinping to 'lift all measures' against South Korean companies taken in retaliation against Seoul's decision to host a U.S. anti-missile defense system.

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. UK

A number of British apartment buildings have combustible cladding, Prime Minister Theresa May said, citing the results of tests conducted after a fire killed at least 79 people in London. Flames spread rapidly up the 24-story building, trapping residents inside, in what was Britain's worst blaze since World War Two. Exterior cladding added during a refurbishment may have played a part, residents have said.

Verbatim: More buildings ‘combustible’ - PM May

Prince Harry said no one in Britain's royal family wants to be king or queen and criticized a decision to force him to parade behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin after her death in 1997, according to an interview with a U.S. magazine.