Monday Morning Briefing

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday that he "did not collude" with Russia and had roughly four meetings with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign and presidential transition. In a written statement released ahead of his appearance before lawmakers in closed-door sessions, Kushner said his initial security clearance form had been submitted prematurely in error and had omitted all foreign contacts.

The European Commission is concerned about new U.S. sanctions on Russia that could impact Europe's energy security and has activated "all diplomatic channels" to resolve the issue. Ukraine

The career of Sergei Yeliseyev helps to explain why Ukraine's armed forces gave up Crimea almost without a fight - and why NATO now says it is wary of Russian attempts to undermine military loyalty in its eastern European members. Future of Money

U.S. venture capital firms lining up for a slice of the burgeoning digital currency market are grappling with a novel challenge - some of the hottest tech startups that sell the coins just don't need their money. Breaking

At least five people were hurt, two of them seriously, in an attack by a man wielding a chainsaw in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen, police said. The suspect is still at large.

The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, was in his home state of Oklahoma on at least 43 of the 92 days of March, April and May, according to copies of his travel records obtained by the Environmental Integrity Project watchdog group and reviewed by Reuters. Pruitt’s frequent visits to Oklahoma have raised concerns among critics that he is cultivating political relationships in the state at taxpayer expense, instead of focusing on his job as head of the environmental regulator.

U.S. Democrats are unveiling an economic platform today that they call "A Better Deal" for working Americans by announcing plans to address unfair market competition, rising pharmaceutical costs and stagnant wages.

The driver of a truck in which at least nine men were found dead alongside dozens suffering in sweltering conditions in San Antonio, Texas was expected to appear in court today over what authorities called a case of ruthless human trafficking.

A seven-year Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare faces a major test this week in the U.S. Senate. It will decide as early as Tuesday whether to begin debating a healthcare bill. But it remained unclear over the weekend which version of the bill the senators would ultimately vote on. Israel

An Israeli embassy security guard shot dead a Jordanian who attacked him with a screwdriver at Israel's embassy compound in Amman and a second Jordanian also died, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The incident had potential to cause a rift in already tense Israel-Jordan relations, because Jordan wanted to question the Israeli guard, but Israel said he had diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention.

Music streaming company Spotify is close to agreeing a new licensing pact with Warner Music Inc, the last big music royalty deal it needs before pushing ahead with a U.S. stock market listing, four sources familiar with the situation said.

Most funds invest in traditional financial assets like stocks or bonds, but direct lenders make high-interest rate loans, usually to fledgling or struggling businesses passed over by banks. Proponents say the strategy can produce smooth returns even in a low-growth economic environment. But as money pours into offerings, there are mounting signs that such steady returns may be at risk.

Ride-hailing firm Grab expects to raise $2.5 billion to spend, extending its lead over Uber and expanding into financial services, in the latest injection of funds into Southeast Asia's burgeoning tech scene.

