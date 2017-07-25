Tuesday Morning Briefing

Activist hedge funds urging company sell-offs are butting heads with some large, powerful investors Friends of senior foreign policy officials in the White House say they’re growing frustrated with the direction of the Trump administration China opens up a cinema on a disputed island in the South China Sea

Washington

Frustration is mounting among leading foreign policy officials in President Donald Trump's administration. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has told friends he will be lucky to last a year in his job, according to a friend, while two officials said national security adviser H.R. McMaster was frustrated by what he sees as disorganization and indiscipline on key policy issues inside the White House.

Trump blasts attorney general, questions Ukraine role in U.S. election with no evidence

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote overwhelmingly today for a bill that would slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, potentially complicating President Trump's hopes of pursuing improved relations with Moscow.

Senate healthcare holdout Collins never got call from Trump

U.S. solar companies are snapping up cheap imported solar panels ahead of a trade decision by the Trump administration that could drive up costs and cloud the fortunes of one of the economy's brightest stars.

South China Sea

China has opened a cinema on a disputed island in the South China Sea, state media said, as part of an on-going effort to build up civilian infrastructure and assert Beijing's sovereignty.

Interception of U.S. plane over the weekend ‘necessary’: China’s defense ministry

China's Foreign Ministry has urged a halt to oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Spanish oil company Repsol had been operating in cooperation with Vietnam.

Business

Of all the demands that activist hedge funds make, one has emerged as a clear favorite over the past year: asking the management of a company they target to put up the "for sale" sign. The uptick in activist-driven deals has helped boost returns of the dissident investors. However, campaigns to spur company sales could put activists at odds with some large and powerful investors and undermine their recent efforts to project the image of long-term value creators rather than quick-buck artists.

Activist investor urges sale of Barnes & Noble

Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments services on a pedestal

Earnings

Alphabet adds to cash pile despite higher costs, antitrust fine

Caterpillar posts 46 pct rise in profit, boosts forecast

General Motors quarterly profit falls

DuPont beats on strong demand in agriculture business

Immigration

A federal judge in Michigan halted the deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals from the United States. U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith granted a preliminary injunction requested by ACLU lawyers, who argued the immigrants would face persecution in Iraq because they are considered ethnic and religious minorities there.

Australia will accept several dozen Central American refugees within the next few months, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters, the first transfers under a controversial refugee swap arrangement with the United States.

World

Israel removed metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City in favor of security cameras, hoping to calm days of bloodshed, but Palestinians said the modified security measures were still unacceptable.

World needs $94 trillion spent on infrastructure by 2040: report