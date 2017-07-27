Thursday Morning Briefing

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Senate Republicans begin their final push today to unravel Obamacare, a U.S.-trained Iraqi army division allegedly committed war crimes in Mosul and U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth.

Washington

U.S. Senate Republicans begin their final push today to unravel Obamacare. Republicans leaders hope a pared-down "skinny" bill that repeals several key Obamacare provisions can gain enough support to pass. The skinny bill's details will be released at some point today, before the Senate embarks on a marathon voting session that could extend into Friday morning.

President Donald Trump further stoked speculation about the fate of his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, by assailing him in a fresh round of tweets even as Sessions was attending meetings at the White House. Asked whether Sessions would remain in the cabinet, Trump said, "Time will tell."

Russia sanctions

U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement that has paved the way for the U.S. Senate to pass a bill as soon as this week to impose new sanctions on Russia and bar President Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without Congress' approval.

U.S.

One person was killed and seven injured, three critically, at the Ohio State Fair when they were flung into the air after their seats snapped off a ride that hoists and spins people, police officials said.

One of two men convicted in the first of several trials stemming from a 2014 standoff led by renegade rancher Cliven Bundy against federal authorities in Nevada was sentenced on Wednesday to 68 years in prison for his role in the armed confrontation.

Middle East

A U.S.-trained Iraqi army division allegedly executed several dozen men in the final throes of the battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul's Old City, Human Rights Watch said.

Europe

Trump's scrapping of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free-trade accord in January has set the stage for the EU to frame global trade rules. Still the world's biggest trading bloc, the EU is recovering its self-confidence after a long economic crisis and Britain's vote to leave the union. Now it has much of Asia and Latin America in its sights for trade treaties, while a far-reaching pact with Canada will already enter force in September.

Talks between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship are now less likely to start in October, the EU's top negotiator has said, because of lack of progress on Brexit divorce issues so far, EU officials said. EU officials said progress was difficult not because Britain had unacceptable demands, but because it had no position at all on many issues.

Business

The publisher of iconic marijuana enthusiast magazine, "High Times," plans to take the company public in the fall, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week, as an increasing number of U.S. states legalize the drug.

Earnings

Facebook shares hit record high as mobile ad sales soar

Verizon's quarterly revenue beats estimates, subscribers rise

Twitter struggles to boost monthly user growth, shares fall

Comcast results top estimates on film, theme parks growth

Deutsche Bank expects lower 2017 revenue after mixed second quarter