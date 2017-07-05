Wednesday Morning Briefing

North Korea

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can carry a large nuclear warhead, triggering a call by Washington for global action to hold it accountable for pursuing nuclear weapons. Some experts now believe the missile has the range to reach Alaska as well as parts of the mainland United States.

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will consider whether to escalate, or less likely abandon, the boycott imposed on Qatar last month that has rattled a key oil-producing region and unnerved strategic Western allies. Qatar has said that the Arab countries want to curb free speech and take over its foreign policy, saying their 13 demands are so harsh they were made to be rejected.

The United States has lifted the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights from Dubai and Istanbul, Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

Western-backed forces edged into the final redoubts of the two capitals of Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria. Their victory in Mosul and Raqqa would mark the effective end of the three-year-old caliphate. But their centers are a maze of narrow alleyways packed with civilians and planted with multiple explosive devices by the militants, who are also using drones and suicide bombings.

Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib G20

Ties between China and Germany are about to enter a new phase, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the G20 summit. The two countries, which are at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump on climate policy, pledged to work more closely together on trade and aerospace, to progress toward a free trade agreement and also cooperate on development in Africa and in Afghanistan.

Trump heads to Warsaw today where the White House said he would showcase his commitment to NATO in a speech and in meetings with a group of nations closest to Russia on his way to the G20 summit in Germany on Friday and Saturday. Aside from shoring up the U.S. relationship with NATO allies, the speech is symbolically significant given Poland's proximity to Russia and regional fears about Moscow's ambitions following its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Cyber Risk

Ukrainian police seized the servers of an accounting software firm suspected of spreading a malware virus which crippled computer systems at major companies around the world last week, a senior police official said.

The Ukrainian software firm at the center of a cyber attack that spread around the world last week said that computers which use its accounting software are compromised by a so-called "backdoor" installed by hackers during the attack. Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was preparing to make a deal with Islamic State-inspired militants in the days after they laid siege to a southern city, but aborted the plan without explanation, an intermediary involved in the process said. Netherlands

Suspects in the downing of Malaysian airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014, in which all 298 people aboard were killed, will be tried in a Dutch court and under Dutch law, the Netherlands' foreign ministry said. Victims of the disaster, which occurred over territory held by pro-Russia separatists fighting Ukrainian government forces, came from 17 countries, and included 196 Dutch citizens. Japan

Japan's population, excluding resident foreigners, fell at the beginning of this year at its fastest pace since comparable figures were kept in 1968, highlighting the demographic challenge to economic growth. Business

The financial empire of missing Chinese-born tycoon Xiao Jianhua has put billions of dollars of investments up for sale, including stakes in a life insurer, a trust and banking assets, three people involved in the process told Reuters. A billionaire with links to China's Communist Party elite, Xiao vanished earlier this year. He was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 27, leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong in a wheelchair with his head covered, accompanied by several people described in media reports as mainland Chinese agents.

All Volvo car models launched after 2019 will be electric or hybrids, the Chinese-owned company said, making it the first major traditional automaker to set a date for phasing out vehicles powered solely by the internal combustion engine.

Federal prosecutors asked a U.S. judge for a gag order muzzling former drug company executive Martin Shkreli, on trial for securities fraud charges, arguing that his statements to media could taint the jury and disrupt the case, court papers show.