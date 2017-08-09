Wednesday Morning Briefing

North Korea examines plans for a missile strike on Guam, authorities investigate whether a pesticide made by Monsanto and BASF has led to the damage of thousands of acres of U.S. farmland, and Fidelity allows clients to view their holdings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. North Korea

North Korea said it is "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury.”

The No. 2 U.S. diplomat sought to allay concerns among the State Department's rank-and-file employees over possible layoffs and perceptions of a lack of firm direction under the administration of President Donald Trump. South China Sea

Vietnam has won the promise of a visit from a U.S. aircraft carrier and deeper defense cooperation from the United States as strains show with China over the disputed South China Sea. Future of Money

Fidelity has started allowing clients to use its website to view their holdings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies held through digital wallet provider Coinbase, the company said. France

President Uhuru Kenyatta had a commanding lead as votes were counted after Kenya's election, but opposition leader Raila Odinga said hackers broke into election commission computer systems overnight, leading to massive fraud. The election commission said the voting process was free and fair and it was investigating whether or not its computer system was hacked. Qatar

Qatar Airways is evaluating whether it will use air routes which media reports said were opened this week by countries embroiled in a political dispute with Qatar, the airline's chief executive said. Health

People who smoke marijuana have a three times greater risk of dying from hypertension, or high blood pressure, than those who have never used the drug, scientists who studied some 1,200 people said. Business

As U.S. farmers cope with a crisis that has damaged millions of acres of farmland, authorities are investigating claims that new versions of a pesticide developed by Monsanto and BASF have drifted across fields to crops unable to withstand it. New details demonstrate the unusual way Monsanto introduced its product. The approach, in which Monsanto prevented key independent testing of its product, went unchallenged by the Environmental Protection Agency and nearly every state regulator.

A U.S. proposal for Mexico and Canada to vastly raise the value of online purchases that can be imported duty-free from stores like Amazon.com and eBay is emerging as a flashpoint in an upcoming renegotiation of the NAFTA trade deal.

Breakingviews: McDonald's is going large in China. The company plans to open 2,000 stores in mainland China by 2022. That will nearly double its footprint from 2,500 outlets now. It will have to ensure that breakneck growth does not bring indigestion. Commentary

The U.S.-Russian relationship is in a downward spiral, writes columnist Josh Cohen. But Donald Trump's grudging approval of new sanctions against Moscow shouldn't stop Trump from trying to get closer to Putin. "Trump is right. Russia and the United States should be able to work together," says Cohen. "Luckily for Trump, his predecessors have set him a precedent." UK

