Thursday Morning Briefing

U.S. plans to sanction Russian oligarchs, Trump to send troops to U.S.-Mexico border and ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen cashes in at private meetings will Wall Street elite.

Vehicles drive past the wall and towers of the Kremlin in central Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Highlights

The United States plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week under a law targeting Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, in what could be the most aggressive move so far against Russia’s business elite. The action, which could affect people close to President Vladimir Putin, reflects Washington’s desire to hold Russia to account for allegedly interfering in the election - which Moscow denies.

President Donald Trump, unable to get the U.S. Congress or Mexico to fully fund his border wall, will post National Guard troops along the Mexican frontier, officials said, in a move that was likely to escalate tensions with a key U.S. ally.

Exclusive: Janet Yellen visited Wall Street for a paid appearance two months after stepping down as Fed chair, discussing the economy and interest rates at an event hosted by investment bank Jefferies that included a sit-down dinner for forty. Cashing in after years in public service is a well-trodden path for policymakers and regulators, highlighting the demand among investors for any exclusive insights they can offer.

World

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 4, 2018 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil’s Supreme Court early rejected former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plea to avoid prison while he appeals a corruption conviction, in a vote that likely ends his political career and deepens divisions in the country.

Italy’s center-left Democratic Party plans to remain part of the opposition in the new parliament and not join any coalition government, the party's acting secretary Maurizio Martina said. “The negative election result does not allow us to formulate government solutions that include us,” Martina said after meeting President Sergio Mattarella, who is trying to stitch together a new government after an inconclusive March 4 vote.

Commentary

Russia launched the largest ballistic missile in history – the Sarmat, dubbed “Satan 2” by Western analysts. It’s the latest sign that Moscow and Beijing are investing in a new generation of weapons, focused on missiles that can cross continents, writes Peter Apps.

Business

Facebook said the personal information of up to 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million.

The trade fight, which escalated further with China targeting key American imports including soybeans, planes and cars in retaliation for proposed U.S. tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods, has left Latin America in the middle, analyzing risks and opportunities.

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has rejected all acquisition offers it has received and its founders have created a trust for the future of the brand, the two designers said in an interview.

HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, has reported the largest difference in male and female staff salaries among large organizations in Britain, as the government looks to pressure big companies to reduce gender pay disparities.

Reuters TV

Many Oklahoma teachers have found economic refuge below the state’s border in Texas, where the average educator salary is 30 percent higher.