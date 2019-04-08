Monday Morning Briefing

Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen resigns amid Trump anger over border, Rwanda honors those killed in genocide 25 years ago and demand for Saudi Aramco’s inaugural international bond is higher than $30 billion. Catch up on the latest headlines.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned on Sunday, amid a surge in the number of migrants at the border with Mexico. Nielsen had been DHS secretary since December 2017. Her departure had been repeatedly rumored over the past year, particularly after a wave of anger over the administration’s 2018 family separation policy at the border with Mexico and most recently as U.S. border officials estimated that 100,000 migrants were apprehended at the southern border in March, the highest level in a decade.

President Trump’s tax returns will never be handed over to Democratic lawmakers, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday. Democrats countered that House of Representatives tax committee Chairman Richard Neal's request for Trump’s returns is grounded in law and a needed inquiry, given Trump’s refusal to disclose his tax records and to divest himself of his business interests.

An American tourist and her driver have been rescued unharmed after being kidnapped in a national park in southwestern Uganda last week, the Ugandan authorities said.

The March floods that punished the U.S. Midwest have roiled the ethanol industry, hammering prices and trapping barrels in the country’s interior while the U.S. coasts suffer from shortages of the biofuel. And the ethanol shortages are one factor pushing gasoline prices in Los Angeles and Southern California to the highest in the nation and they could top $4 a gallon for the first time since 2014, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.

WORLD

Participants hold candles while holding a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

For three months in 1994 as many as 10,000 people were killed daily in Rwanda. This week will be a week of solemn ceremonies in the country in honor of those killed in the genocide 25 years ago. President Paul Kagame laid a wreath at the Gisozi genocide memorial site on Sunday, where over a quarter of a million people are buried, before an afternoon of speeches and song. “Remembering is necessary because it’s only thanks to looking back at what happened (that we can) ensure that it never happens again,” said hairdresser Olive Muhorakeye, 26.

Eastern Libyan forces are seeking to reach the center of Tripoli, as their easy advance through the desert hits a trickier urban phase. Deaths and displacements are mounting in the renewed civil war in Libya, leaving the West aghast at the threat to its peace plan. The fighting threatens to disrupt oil and gas supplies, trigger more migration to Europe, and allow Islamist militants to exploit the chaos.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party and Prime Minister Theresa May’s government have not yet found a way forward on reaching a Brexit divorce deal, Labour’s Brexit point man Keir Starmer has said. With Britain’s departure now set for April 12, May’s government is running out of time to get a deal through parliament, and must come up with a new plan to secure another delay from EU leaders at a summit on Wednesday. May will visit both German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

Thirty-seven people believed to be Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar were found on a beach in northern Malaysia on Monday, police said, the latest arrivals in what authorities fear could be a new wave of people smuggling by sea.

BUSINESS

Exclusive: Mexico's Walmart pressures suppliers on pricing, forcing some to ditch Amazon

Walmart’s Mexico unit has penalized food companies supplying groceries to rival Amazon, pressure that has forced some to pull their products from the world’s largest online retailer, four people familiar with the matter said.

With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future

Nissan shareholders have ousted Carlos Ghosn as a director, severing his last tie with the Japanese automaker he rescued from near-bankruptcy two decades ago and from which he is now accused of siphoning funds.

Aramco's international bond attracts strong interest as demand tops $30 billion

Demand for Saudi Aramco’s inaugural international bond, seen as a gauge of potential investor interest in the company’s eventual initial public offering, is higher than $30 billion, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday. That would represent an oversubscription of three times the size of the bond, if Aramco sticks to its plan to issue around $10 billion in the debt sale, due this week.

Facebook says has made headway against abuses ahead of India election

Facebook has said it has made strides in its efforts to prevent online abuses in the Indian national election that starts this week but acknowledged that gaps remain in its “election integrity” efforts.