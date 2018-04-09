Monday Morning Briefing

Highlights

Priests are seen as Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy at the Vatican April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will hold meetings with some U.S. lawmakers today, a day before he is due to appear at Congressional hearings over a political consultancy's use of customer data, two congressional aides said.

Trump, who has disparaged Latin American countries over immigration, narcotics and trade, heads to the region this week for a summit that diplomats say is likely to be awkward and tense. "We all know how to smile and nod along, so we're not too worried," a Peruvian diplomat said.

The Russian and Syrian military said Israeli war planes carried out missile strikes on a Syrian air base, hours after Trump warned of a "big price to pay" following reports of a poison gas attack on a rebel-held town.

North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Donald Trump, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

Commentary: No matter what punitive measures are imposed on Iran, Tehran sees its missile program as essential for its self-preservation and is unlikely to agree to any restrictions beyond a superficial "cap" on the range of its missiles, writes Maysam Behravesh. "Decades of deep-rooted mistrust and institutionalized hostility between the Islamic Republic and Western powers have convinced Iranian leaders that the more they retreat and compromise, the more their rivals will advance and demand."

Deutsche Bank’s new CEO faces familiar questions over strategy

Christian Sewing must quickly come up with a coherent strategy for Deutsche Bank after the retail banking veteran was promoted to chief executive of Germany’s largest lender.

As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder

With General Motors cutting some 2,600 jobs and threatening to leave South Korea in the absence of steep union concessions, the once sympathetic public is nowhere to be seen.

Hungary’s anti-immigrant leader Orban wins a third term

Trump touts ‘friend’ Xi in effort to soothe trade fears