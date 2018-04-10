Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning - all eyes are on Facebook as its CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before the House and Senate.

A worker looks on as drones are used to pollinate pear blossoms at a pear farm in Cangzhou, Hebei province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Highlights

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the offices and home of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, law enforcement sources said, in a dramatic new development in a series of probes involving close Trump associates. After reports of the raid, Trump was asked if he would fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Here is a look at how a special counsel can be removed from the job.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will strike a conciliatory tone today in testimony before Congress in an attempt to blunt possible regulatory fallout from the privacy scandal engulfing his social network. Watch Zuckerberg’s live testimony to the House here at 10am ET and before the Senate at 2:15pm ET.

Global equity markets rallied and the Japanese yen fell as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s promise to cut import tariffs eased investor concerns about an escalating U.S.-China trade row.

World

As Saudi Arabia’s crown prince eases social restrictions, a graphic designer in Jeddah finds her new freedoms are symbolized through the use of one possession: her pistachio-colored bicycle.

Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital more than a month after she was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent together with her father, a former Russian spy, the English hospital treating them said today.

The United States welcomed a push by some EU states to impose new sanctions on Iran and warned firms considering doing business with the Islamic Republic that they could be funding militant groups and regional instability.

Russia said it will propose to the United Nations that international inspectors visit the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma, a move which follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning of quick, forceful action in response to the incident.

Fintech

Blockchain technology has the potential to shake up the travel industry by giving airlines and hotels a way to bypass controlling intermediaries like Expedia or Amadeus and gain better access to customer data.

Cryptocurrency miners are moving in to Norway and Sweden to take advantage of cheap hydro-electric energy and low temperatures to power and cool their servers.

The head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it will publish its position on a proposed charter for online lenders and other so-called fintech companies in the next three months.

Reuters TV

In the Israeli farming community of Nahal Oz, just 800 meters from the Gaza border where Palestinians have been protesting, there’s a mixture of compassion and frustration.