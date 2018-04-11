Wednesday Morning Briefing

Highlights

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg returns to Capitol Hill today for more questioning by lawmakers who have a rare chance to air grievances directly to the head of the world's largest social media network.

Yesterday, Zuckerberg navigated through the first of two hearings without making any further promises to support new legislation or change how the social network does business. However, he did say his company would step up efforts to block hate messages in Myanmar and that Facebook was hiring dozens more Burmese-language speakers to remove threatening content.

A judge rejected a request for dismissal of a case against two Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who were detained in Myanmar after being accused of possessing secret government papers. Wa Lone's wife Pan Ei Mon, who is pregnant with their first child, broke down in tears after the hearing, telling journalists, "I'm so tired of pretending that I'm okay in front of my husband."

Syria

Trump warned Russia of a forthcoming response to suspected chemical attack in Syria, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and blasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Russia has warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, raising the possibility of a U.S.-Russian confrontation.

500 #Douma patients had symptoms consistent with #chemical weapons exposure - WHO says reut.rs/2JA7tlu - my latest

Braced for air strikes on Syria, some airlines re-route flights

Commentary: Trump wants to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, effectively ceding the country to Iran, more chemical attacks and further conflict, writes Michael Makovsky. That makes it even more urgent for the president to confront Iran by withdrawing the United States from the nuclear agreement with Tehran. here

Business

Federal Reserve proposes new capital rules for Wall Street

The Federal Reserve proposed new rules that could allow some large banks to reduce the amount of capital they must hold as a cushion against a future economic shock.

Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key: sources

Sprint has restarted talks to merge with T-Mobile US, people familiar with the matter said, the latest effort to bring together the fourth and third largest U.S. wireless carriers.

U.S. companies found ways to avoid taxes before tax bill: report

Fifteen U.S. corporations including online retailer Amazon.co, power company Duke Energy and insurer Prudential Financial avoided U.S. tax on nearly $25 billion in combined profits last year, a tax watchdog group said.

Anyone could be a terrorist’ for UK police at royal wedding

Could gold unlock crypto for Islamic investors?