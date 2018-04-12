Thursday Morning Briefing

The West weighs a military attack in Syria, Facebook’s Zuckerberg escapes a Capitol Hill grilling relatively unscathed and House Speaker Paul Ryan announces he won’t be seeking re-election.

The United Nations Security Council meets on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Syria

A global effort is underway to head off a dangerous attack in Syria pitting Russia against the West. British ministers are meeting today to discuss whether to join the United States and France in a military response to a poison gas attack by Syrian government forces on civilians in the formerly rebel-held town of Douma, just east of the capital Damascus.

Syrian government forces have raised their flag over the last rebel bastion in eastern Ghouta, taking full control of the town of Douma as insurgents withdraw, Russian news agencies reported today, sealing a major victory for President Bashar al-Assad.

World stocks edged down further as anxious investors stayed wary of risky assets, seeking protection against a threatened clash between Western powers and Russia in Syria.

Investigations

In some cases, families of these Rohingya men massacred in Inn Din last September didn’t learn of the killings until Reuters reporters tracked them down in the refugee camps and told them what had happened. This is their story.

Reuters photographer Damir Sogolj and reporter Sue-lin Wong took a week-long drive along one of the most sensitive borders in the world. From ice patrols to illegal trade in bear claws, see stories from those who live on the 880-mile frontier that separates China and North Korea.

Facebook

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 U.S. lawmakers and emerged largely unscathed and considerably richer.

Commentary: While Facebook’s privacy troubles are recent, users have known about its other shortcomings for years. That Facebook can make us miserable is old news. Writer Jess Kimball Leslie looks at why we’re still using the service. What do the experts studying our behavior on Facebook have to say?

Reuters covers dozens of high-profile Congressional hearings each year, but few draw the intensity and urgency of Zuckerberg’s visit to Capitol Hill this week. Read the latest Backstory on how at least 70 Reuters journalists covered the hearings from every angle and across all platforms.

Reuters TV

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will not run for re-election in November, giving up the powerful Washington perch he held for 3 years.