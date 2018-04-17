Tuesday Morning Briefing

Good morning. Fox’s Sean Hannity revealed as mystery client of Trump’s personal lawyer and uncertainty in Cuba over incomplete reforms as Raul Castro prepares to step aside as president.

Fox News Channel anchor Sean Hannity poses for photographs as he sits on the set of his show "Hannity" at the Fox News Channel's studios in New York City, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Highlights

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was forced to reveal in a New York federal court that Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s most ardent defenders, was also on his client list. Hannity, 56, said that he had never paid for Cohen’s services or been represented by him, but had sought confidential legal advice from him.

The city of Albuquerque passed measures that make it harder for federal officials to deport illegal immigrants, a week after a federal judge blocked a Trump administration effort to withhold funding from cities that took such steps.

Reuters win Pulitzer Prizes for international reporting and photography. The Pulitzers recognized Reuters in international reporting for exposing the methods of police killing squads in Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh. Follow the latest developments on this story here.

World

Tourists take selfies in front of the Capitol in Havana, Cuba, April 9, 2018. Picture taken on April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

As Raul Castro prepares to step down as president this week and hand off power to a younger generation of Communist leaders, his incomplete reforms have left some Cubans worried about the future. Castro has sought to modernize Cuba’s centralized economy, opening it up to more private enterprise and foreign investment and making state companies more autonomous. But he has only carried out a fraction of the reforms he promised.

The Syrian army began preparatory shelling for an assault on the last area outside its control near Damascus, a commander in the pro-government alliance said, building on its recent capture of the major suburb of eastern Ghouta.

Thousands of oil workers are fleeing the state-run oil firm, PDVSA, under the watch of its new military commander. The new leader has quickly alienated the firm’s embattled upper echelon and its rank-and-file, according to union leaders, current and former workers and a half-dozen executives at foreign companies operating in Venezuela.

Tech

A move by the United States to ban American firms selling components to the Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE will also hit a target closer to home: Qualcomm, a U.S. company that is a major supplier of chips for ZTE’s phones.

While the focus is on what Facebook knows about us, there might be another database that could be a bigger media threat -- the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's plans to build a monitoring system to track coverage by journalists and other "media influencers." President Donald Trump's hostility toward the media has raised fears that the database "could have a more sinister purpose," writes Matt Laslo.

Tesla has temporarily suspended its Model 3 assembly line in what the company said was a planned production pause, as the automaker continues to face challenges ramping up its new sedan.

Amazon is in talks with Brazilian airline Azul on shipping goods in the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in the latest sign of the retailer’s big plans in Latin America’s largest economy.

Reuters TV

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken his message of EU reform to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.