Monday Morning Briefing

Good morning. Trump’s travel ban is set for a Supreme Court showdown, North Korea halts missile texts and in Britain, a royal baby is born.

HIGHLIGHTS

The first big showdown at the Supreme Court over Trump’s immigration policies is set for Wednesday when the justices hear a challenge to the lawfulness of his travel ban targeting people from several Muslim-majority countries. The case represents a test of the limits of presidential power.

Trump welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House today to kick off a three-day state visit expected to be dominated by U.S.-European differences on the Iran nuclear deal and trade.

Macron said in a Fox News Sunday interview that he has no “plan B” for the Iran nuclear deal and that the United States should stay in the agreement as long as there is no better option.

WORLD

South Korea halted the propaganda broadcasts it blares across the border at North Korea today ahead of their first summit in a decade, as Trump cautioned the nuclear crisis on the peninsula was a long way from being resolved.

Thieves should have their hands chopped off, a Mexican presidential candidate said in a televised debate yesterday, provoking disbelief from a moderator and setting off a storm of comments and jokes on Twitter.

Air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 20 people attending a wedding in a village in northwestern Yemen late on Sunday, residents and medical sources said.

A Belgian court sentenced Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam and a co-accused to 20 years in prison for trying to kill police during a shootout in Brussels in 2016.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, gave birth to a boy at a hospital in London, the third child for the British royal couple.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE

Investors’ fears of an all-out trade war between the United States and China is prompting U.S. stock fund managers to hunt for companies that can easily pass on higher costs to their consumers.

Chinese funds have slashed valuations of ZTE Corp after the United States banned American companies from selling components to the telecoms equipment maker for seven years, a move ZTE said threatened its very survival.

Commentary: Can China and the United States ever share global hegemony, asks John Lloyd. "Any Washington-Beijing relationship will be difficult, at times nerve-wracking. But if the United States is prepared to stand by the liberal ideas which have defined it since its founding and to rediscover its indispensability to Western democratic cohesion, there is a possibility that the world may be ruled in something approaching peace."

REUTERS TV

So-called Saudization is taking hold in the kingdom as new reforms try and tackle high unemployment but as Reuters’ Emily Wither finds out in Riyadh it’s hard for local businesses to find the staff.