Tuesday Morning Briefing

People react to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TORONTO

Shoes, torn clothing and bodies covered with tarpaulinswere strewn across one of Toronto’s busiest streets yesterday, turning a 15-block area into a ghost town after a van struck and killed 10 people and injured 15. The brutal incident - which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “tragic and senseless attack” - was one of the most violent in recent Canadian history.

Police say a suspect was arrested 26 minutes after the incident. Alek Minassian, 25, attended a high school program for students with special needs and former classmates say he was a withdrawn figure.

More than 140 people have died by drivers who rammed their vehicles into crowds since an attack on revelers celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice in 2016. See past examples of fatal vehicle attacks.

WORLD

In July 2015, UNESCO declared Sur's Roman-era fortress a world heritage site. Months later clashes broke out and urban warfare raged between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants into 2016, devastating the eastern half of the ancient district. Reuters Graphics use satellite imagery to track the redevelopment of the site.

Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to two sources familiar with draft charges against the U.S. firm’s executives.

An autonomous driving electric vehicle may not take to the sky any time soon but could one day start to look a bit like The Jetsons’ flying car - a glass bubble without the long hood that is a signature feature of today’s gasoline-fueled cars. Read more on the future of cars with our dedicated page ‘Charged’.

SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

One of the year’s most popular events for fund managers, the Sohn Investment Conference, is being held in New York. If history is any guide, some of the industry’s lower-profile managers will probably provide the most profitable ideas.

Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach said investors should consider betting against Facebook because the prospect of regulation still hangs over the social media company’s stock.

Hedge fund managers at the Sohn Investment Conference pitched stock ideas yesterday that they said should benefit from the growing clout of the millennial generation, ranging from online food ordering to homebuilders.

REUTERS TV

President Trump is honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he has a good rapport, with his first state dinner as U.S. president. But as Macron visits today and Wednesday, he’ll be focused on convincing Trump not to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal as he has threatened.