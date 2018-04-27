Friday Morning Briefing

From the historic coming together of the two Korean leaders to Trump distancing himself from his longtime personal lawyer, catch up with the Morning Briefing.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un raise their hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

INTER-KOREAN SUMMIT

Not since the 1950-53 Korean War had a North Korean leader set foot on southern soil. Today, the golden doors on the stately North Korean building swung open and leader Kim Jong Un, in a black Mao suit and surrounded by a gaggle of officials, descended steps towards the border.

Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embraced after pledging to work for the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” punctuating a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

UNITED STATES

To win the battle for the House of Representatives, Democrats will likely have to take some Republican-leaning districts, and doing so will require winning over Trump voters. Interviews with about 20 lawmakers, candidates, strategists and campaign volunteers found that a growing number of Democrats are trying to do just that. But calls to woo Trump supporters are not sitting well with some party loyalists.

U.S. companies are on track to buy back a record amount of their own stock this year, but a decades-old markets rule aimed at preventing manipulation makes these trades easy to game and has probably cost companies billions in recent years.

Trump distanced himself from his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen yesterday, hours before a judge ruled that documents seized from Cohen by the FBI should be reviewed by an independent court-appointed official.

WORLD

When President Santos and FARC leaders shook hands to end Colombia’s half-century war, people in towns like Tumaco were supposed to be relieved. Nineteen months later, they are anything but. Reuters reporters traveled to seven sites in Colombia to understand the advance of violent rivals rushing into void left by the FARC.

Myanmar civil groups signed an open letter to the country’s president yesterday, urging him to immediately release two Reuters reporters accused of possessing secret government papers and police officers involved in what it called an “obviously an unreasonable case”. Read more on the case as Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo enter their 137th day of imprisonment.

TECH

The U.S. government may start scrutinizing informal partnerships between American and Chinese companies in the field of artificial intelligence, threatening practices that have long been considered garden variety development work for technology companies, sources familiar with the discussions said.

After bouncing up, falling down and keeping investors on the edges of their seats, bitcoin may be maturing into a period of relatively boring stability, experts say.

A Pennsylvania jury convicted comedian Bill Cosby on all three counts of drugging and molesting a onetime friend in 2004, a decisive victory for prosecutors in one of the first celebrity sexual-assault trials of the #MeToo era.