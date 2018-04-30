Monday Morning Briefing

An exclusive Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Democrats are losing ground with millennials, South Korean trust in North Korea is on the rise after summit and twin blasts in Kabul kill at least 26.

Local Democrats gather for a meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, U.S., March 27, 2018. Picture taken March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Highlights

Enthusiasm for the Democratic Party is waning among young voters, so-called millennials, as its candidates head into the crucial midterm congressional elections, according to the Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll. The online survey of more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34 shows their support for Democrats over Republicans for Congress slipped by about 9 percentage points over the past two years, to 46 percent overall. And they increasingly say the Republican Party is a better steward of the economy.

About 50 people from a Central American migrant caravan including women, children and transgender individuals tried to seek U.S. asylum but were not allowed to cross the Mexico border because officials said the facility was full.

Iran’s supreme leader hit out at the United States a day after new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Riyadh, accusing Washington of trying to stoke a “regional crisis” by provoking its ally Saudi Arabia to confront Tehran.

World

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Twin blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 26 people, including eight journalists who had arrived to report on the first explosion and who were apparently targeted by a suicide bomber, officials said. Several hours later, a suicide bomber in a vehicle attacked foreign military forces in the southern province of Kandahar, killing 11 children studying in a nearby religious school, police said.

A police officer who testified that police framed two Reuters reporters has been sentenced to an undisclosed prison term for violating Myanmar’s Police Disciplinary Act, a police spokesman told Reuters on Sunday, without elaborating. Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been imprisoned for 140 days.

South Korean trust in North Korea has surged since last week’s feel-good summit at which their leaders declared an end to hostilities and to work towards denuclearization of the peninsula. A survey taken the day North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met South Korean President Moon Jae-in, showed 64.7 percent believe the North will denuclearize and keep peace. Before the summit, only 14.7 percent of those polled said they did, research agency Realmeter said.

Commentary

Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington may have achieved a surprising result, writes John Lloyd. There's a chance that the French president showed President Donald Trump "that the leader of the free world must embrace the ideals of liberty, democracy and the rule of law as well as respect agreements."

Business

Exclusive: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a financial hardship waiver to an oil refinery owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, exempting the Oklahoma facility from requirements under a federal biofuels law, according to two industry sources briefed on the matter.

T-Mobile US and Sprint said they had agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal and believed they could win over skeptical regulators because the merger would create thousands of jobs and help the United States beat China to creating the next generation mobile network.

Marathon Petroleum Corp said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion to form a company that would leapfrog Valero Energy Corp as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity.

Sainsbury’s has agreed to buy Walmart’s Asda for about 7.3 billion pounds ($10 billion) to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group by market share, overtaking long-standing industry leader Tesco.

Reuters TV

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the federal government in September if Congress did not provide more funding to build a wall on the border with Mexico.