Thursday Morning Briefing

From the United States' tricky path towards understanding Kim Jong Un to a Thai procession of trainee Buddhists, catch up on our top coverage

Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

NORTH KOREA

U.S. intelligence experts are trying to build a profile of Kim Jong Un to give Trump a competitive edge in one of the most consequential summits since the Cold War, but they face a huge challenge – figuring out a secretive North Korean ruler few people know much about.

North Korea’s pledge to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site sounds like a big step forward but verifying whether that will actually happen will be difficult, underlining the complexities of any deal it may strike with the United States.

In recent months, North Korea's ruling class has abandoned Western social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Google and dramatically increased its use of tools that cloak internet activity, according to cyber security research published yesterday.

HIGHLIGHTS

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared appeared poised to hand Trump a huge legal victory, signaling yesterday it was likely to uphold his contentious travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

Last April, a Maltese journalist published stories saying a private bank on her island was serving high-ranking customers in Azerbaijan, and alleging it was processing corrupt payments. Six months later the journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, was murdered. While many of her claims remain unproven, one has held up: The bank, called Pilatus Bank, did depend for much of its business on the Azeri elite.

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has evacuated executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a contract dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

WORLD

Scientists have uncovered evidence of ancient humans engaged in a deadly face-off with a giant sloth, showing for the first time how our ancestors might have tackled such a formidable prey.

Reuters Pictures follows a procession through the mountain town of Mae Hong Son on Thailand's northern border, a rite of passage to initiate boys as Buddhist novices.

India has constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and by some measures the biggest and most diverse media industry in the world. But journalists here say they are increasingly facing intimidation aimed at stopping them from running stories critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.

COMMENTARY

British parliamentarians will vote today on whether Brexit negotiators should aim for a customs union with the EU. And although Theresa May's government wants a "Canada plus plus plus" version of Ottawa's free-trade arrangement, it would do better to follow Turkey's agreement, writes Paul Wallace.

Donald Trump's revisionist history on the Iran nuclear deal may come back to haunt him in talks with North Korea, writes David E. Wade, former chief of staff at the U.S. State Department. The president is "wrong about the effectiveness of the nuclear agreement, and wrong about the reasons why the deal between Iran and the world’s major powers was confined to the nuclear issue."

Facebook produced another stellar earnings report in the first quarter yesterday, despite facing its biggest challenge ever from a major data breach scandal.