Monday Morning Briefing

Turkey’s lira pulls back from a record low, wildfires sting park tourism in California and North and South Korea agree to another summit in September.

A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

For all the news you need to start your day, subscribe to the News Now newsletter. The best of Reuters news delivered right into your inbox absolutely free.

HIGHLIGHTS

Turkey’s lira pulled back from a record low today after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks. However its meltdown continued to rattle global markets, as concerns mount over President Tayyip Erdogan’s increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the United States.

U.S. prosecutors plan to wrap up their tax and bank fraud case against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, making it likely the case will go to the jury by midweek if the defense decides not to call any witnesses.

For the past two weeks, a wildfire has forced much of Yosemite National Park in California to close, with smoke clouding the summer travel season for one of the largest tourism economies tied to a U.S. park.

TELSA

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has shown no interest so far in financing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $72 billion deal to take the U.S. electric car maker private, despite acquiring a minority stake in the company this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Musk’s proposal and the company’s failure to promptly file a formal disclosure has raised governance concerns and sparked questions about how companies use social media.

Read some of the key events in Tesla’s turbulent history as a public company.

WORLD

North and South Korea agreed to hold a summit in the North in September, another step towards boosting cooperation between the old rivals, even as doubts grow over efforts to end the North’s nuclear weapons program.

Bangladesh is the newest frontline in state-backed drug crackdowns in Asia, where more than 200 people have been shot dead by police since May. Critics say the crackdown reflects Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian rule ahead of a general election, due by December.

Malaysia is seeking to repossess a $35 million private jet owned by financier Low Taek Jho as part of investigations into a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said.

COMMENTARY

Two men of influence – the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and British politician Boris Johnson – now face media bans and/or ridicule for what they saw as speaking their minds, writes Reuters columnist John Lloyd. “Both, though quite different in background, manner and actions, are pioneers in the new politics… Both have put another brick in a wall they are building to make politics less constrained by either facts or courtesy.”

BUSINESS

Five years ago, workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries could make triple South Korea’s annual average salary. But when ship orders plunged, 27,000 people lost their jobs. Now Lee Dong-hee and other families like his are wondering what comes next.

Reuters talked to a cross section of 50 people, mainly from Beijing and Shanghai, about how concerned they are about the trade war, what they think China’s response would be, and whether they think people should boycott American products in retaliation.

Alaska fishermen are used to coping with fickle weather and wild ocean waves. Now they face a new challenge: the United States’ trade war with China, which buys $1 billion in Alaskan fish annually, making it the state’s top seafood export market.

REUTERS TV

Polls closed in Mali’s run-off presidential election on Sunday (August 12) as security sources confirmed that the chief of one polling station was killed by armed assailants in the Timbuktu region. Sarah Charlton reports.