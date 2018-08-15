Wednesday Morning Briefing

A new report details decades of sexual abuse by priests in Pennsylvania, Turkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports as the lira rallies and rescuers continue to search for survivors after a motorway bridge collapsed in Italy.

A lightning strikes are seen during a thunderstorm over the city of Minsk, Belarus, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

HIGHLIGHTS

Voters chose nominees yesterday in the key battleground states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, setting up what are expected to be tight races as November’s congressional elections draw near.

Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania sexually abused thousands of children over a 70-year period and silenced victims through "the weaponization of faith" and a systematic cover-up campaign by their bishops, the state attorney general said.

The plunge in Turkey’s lira to a series of record lows over the past week sent tremors through global markets. While the currency has recovered a little lost ground since yewsterday, investors are fretting about contagion via stress on foreign banks and firesales of emerging market assets.

WORLD

Rescuers searched for survivors amid the debris of Italy’s bridge collapse as the death toll climbed to 37 and the government blamed the bridge’s operator, demanding resignations and moving to strip its toll concession.

Israel allowed commercial goods back into the Gaza Strip today, in a sign of an easing of tensions as neighboring Egypt pursued a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian enclave’s dominant armed faction.

COMMENTARY

The Trump administration's plan to form an "Arab NATO" – a new security alliance of Sunni-led Gulf states, along with Egypt and Jordan – is structurally flawed and has little chance of curbing Iran, writes Maysam Behravesh, an affiliated researcher at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University, Sweden.

BUSINESS

Elon Musk told investors this week that “obviously, the Saudi sovereign fund has more than enough capital needed” to finance taking Tesla private. But it is not that simple.

Chinese oil importers are shying away from buying U.S. crude as they fear Beijing’s decision to exclude the commodity from its tariff list in a trade dispute between the world’s biggest economies may only be temporary.

Express Scripts built a multi-billion enterprise pressuring drug companies to lower their prices for U.S. patients. Now it is quietly building a side business: getting paid to help drug companies dispense a new generation of high-priced drugs.

The Home Shopping Network is getting an image makeover. A U.S. television network where shoppers can buy everything from electronics to kitchen gadgets, the Home Shopping Network is overhauling its lineup to offer more beauty products while adding streamed video content to win over shoppers without cable TV.

REUTERS TV

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and all major political parties on Wednesday condemned a speech by a minor senator who used the term “final solution” in calling for the country to ban Muslim immigration. Ed Giles reports.