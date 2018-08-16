Thursday Morning Briefing

Qatar offered Turkey aid to support a rise in the lira, Trump revoked the security clearance of Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan and scientists are seeking new ways to combat Florida’s growing ‘red tide.’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

HIGHLIGHTS

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for a weaker dollar in a bid to help U.S. exporters, but his recent trade policies, including the imposition of import tariffs on some Turkish goods, have had the opposite effect.

The United States ruled out removing steel tariffs that have contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor, as Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the Turkish lira.

Trump moved to penalize a sharp critic yesterday, revoking the security clearance of Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan for making what he called “a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations” about his administration.

Hundreds of U.S. newspapers devoted print space to a coordinated defense of press freedom and a rebuke of Trump for saying some media organizations are enemies of the American people.

An increasing number of women in Hollywood, boosted by the #MeToo movement, are starting to exert influence behind the TV camera and to break on-screen stereotypes.

WORLD

China will hold a fresh round of trade talks with the United States in Washington later this month, offering a glimmer of hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has set world financial markets on edge.

Italy’s anti-establishment government, outraged at the deadly collapse of a 50-year-old bridge, has presented the disaster as a warning to Brussels to give it more leeway to upgrade the country’s ageing infrastructure.

Serbia, a country that claims inventor Nikola Tesla as one of its most famous sons, is looking to technology to help lift itself out of decades of economic stagnation following the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

COMMENTARY:

Columnist Peter Apps looks at this week’s battle in Ghazni, where Afghan troops and Taliban fighters fought for the future of Afghanistan. If the Taliban had captured Ghazni, Apps writes, it would have been the first major urban victory since a short-lived 2015 takeover of Kunduz. Instead, they demonstrated their limitations in a war in which violence and negotiation are very much part of the same process.

ENVIRONMENT

A federal judge in Montana ordered the U.S. State Department to do a full environmental review of a revised route for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, a move that could delay the project and prove a setback for the Trump administration.

Scientists in Florida are on the cusp of developing promising methods to control toxic algae blooms like the “red tide” that has been killing marine life along a 150-mile stretch of the Gulf Coast.

The Canadian government said it would move to restrict use of two types of crop chemicals that have been linked to deaths of aquatic insects and bees, in a victory for environmentalists and the latest setback for companies that sell the pesticides.

Texas environment regulators should coordinate shutdowns of oil refineries and other petrochemical plants during major storms to avoid big releases of air pollution like during last year’s Hurricane Harvey, a report said today.

REUTERS TV

The trial of two women charged with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will continue, a Malaysian judge ruled on Thursday, adding that the evidence was insufficient to prove it was a political assassination. Grace Lee reports.