Thursday Morning Briefing

Anticipation builds as Apple inches closer to the trillion dollar mark, France clamps down on cat-callers and troops clear Zimbabwe’s capital.

Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

HIGHLIGHTS

When the U.S. Secretary of State flies into Southeast Asia this week with a new investment pitch for the region, the response could be: thanks a million, but please stop threatening a trade war with China that will make us lose billions of dollars.

China urged the United States to return to reason after the Trump administration sought to ratchet up pressure for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The trial of Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is set to shift focus to the accountants who prepared years of his allegedly false tax returns as the court battle heads into its third day.

WORLD

Troops ordered shops to close and told people to leave the center of Zimbabwe’s capital today, one day after three people were killed by soldiers sent in to break up demonstrators claiming this week’s presidential election was rigged.

This year marks 150 years of the Fort Laramie peace treaty between the Sioux Nation and U.S. government. We created a timeline on the treaty and the events that set it in motion and spoke to Native American leaders about what it means today as they continue their fight against the Dakota Access pipeline in federal court.

The Roman Catholic Church formally changed its teaching to declare the death penalty inadmissible in all circumstances. The new provision is expected to run into stiff opposition from Catholics in countries such as the United States, where many Catholics support the death penalty.

France voted to outlaw sexual harassment on the streets, leaving cat-callers and aggressively lecherous individuals facing potential on-the-spot fines of up to 750 euros as part of tougher legislation to fight sexual violence.

BUSINESS

Tesla said it would produce its new Model 3 sedan at a profit after several recent weeks in which output stabilized, buoying hopes that the electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk will stanch its financial losses in the second half of the year.

Apple updated its latest share count yesterday, putting the magic stock price at $207.04 that would make the iPhone maker the first publicly listed U.S. company valued at $1 trillion. Apple’s stock rose 5.89 percent to a record-high close of $201.50 following the company’s better-than-expected quarterly results.

CBS said it retained two law firms for a full investigation into the allegations about Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues in the company.

Google plans to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms, two sources said, in a move that could mark its return to a market it abandoned eight years ago on censorship concerns.

REUTERS TV

President Donald Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Russia probe, as the trial of his former campaign aide Paul Manafort continues in Virginia. Justin Mitchell reports.