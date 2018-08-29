Wednesday Morning Briefing

Senator John McCain’s body to lie in state at Arizona State Capitol, Aston Martin plans to go public and Iran’s sprawling web of propaganda exposed.

Honor guard member and Vietnam War veteran David Carrasco stands at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral home where the body of the late U.S. Senator John McCain rests in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Highlights

Exclusive: An apparent Iranian influence operation targeting internet users worldwide is significantly bigger than previously identified, Reuters has found, encompassing a sprawling network of anonymous websites and social media accounts in 11 different languages.

Canada and United States are set to tackle their contentious issues in bilateral talks, as the two nations work to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) amid signs Ottawa was open to taking a more conciliatory approach.

Trump unblocked some additional Twitter users after a federal judge in May said preventing people from following him violated individuals constitutional rights.

Politics

The body of John McCain, who endured 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam and went on to become a lion of the U.S. Senate and a two-time Republican candidate for president, will lie in state in the Arizona state capitol.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his first one-on-one debate in 12 years, will square off against actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging him from the left for the Democratic nomination to contest November’s election.

Liberal mayor Andrew Gillum pulled off a stunning upset in the Democratic primary for Florida governor, beating several better-funded rivals to set up a November showdown against a Republican aligned with President Donald Trump.

Commentary

Given the controversy and complexity around land ownership in South Africa, by shedding an international light on the issue Trump may have – most likely, unwittingly – actually helped improve race relations, rather than making them worse, writes William Saunderson-Meyer, a South African journalist. His tweet, however misguided, was a reminder to all involved in the land issue that the best solution would be an inclusive, home-crafted one that rested on a constitutionally unassailable legal framework.

World

Army soldiers patrol on a street next to people from Venezuela after checking their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 19, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazil said it was sending armed forces to keep order near the Venezuelan border area, while Peru declared a health emergency, as a regional crisis sparked by thousands of Venezuelans fleeing economic collapse escalated.

President Vladimir Putin told Russians he had decided to dilute unpopular draft legislation to reform the pension system which has hurt his own popularity, but said a shrinking workforce meant some kind of reform was necessary.

Autos

A proposed U.S.-Mexico trade deal would allow Trump to slap punitive tariffs of up to 25 percent on imports of Mexican-made cars, sport utility vehicles and auto parts above certain volumes, auto executives and sources said.

Aston Martin plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, completing a turnaround for the once perennially loss-making company that could now be valued at up to $6.4 billion.

Reuters TV

Republican voters in Arizona picking former fighter pilot Martha McSally as their candidate for one of the most hotly contested Senate seats in the country - choosing electability over conservative purity.