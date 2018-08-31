Friday Morning Briefing

Washington comes together to commemorate the late Senator John McCain, Iran moves missiles to Iraq in warning to enemies and a top U.S. spy catcher says China is using fake LinkedIn accounts to recruit Americans.

The Arizona National Guard stands at attention as a military transport plane carrying the casket of Senator John McCain takes off on its way to Washington, DC in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Exclusive Reports

Chinese espionage agencies are using fake LinkedIn accounts to recruit Americans with government and commercial secrets, according to the United States’ counter-intelligence chief. German and British authorities have previously warned about similar efforts by Beijing.

An image of Hutu refugees taken in 1996 following the violence in Rwanda. Myanmar army propaganda falsely says that it is a historical image of the Rohingya who ‘intruded’ into Myanmar. Reuters examines the faked photos in the military’s new book.

Iran has given ballistic missiles to Shi’ite proxies in Iraq and is developing the capacity to build more there to deter attacks on its interests in the Middle East and to give it the means to hit regional foes, Iranian, Iraqi and Western sources said.

United States

The honor guard carries the casket after ? memorial service for U.S. Senator John McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., August 30, 2018. Matt York/Pool via REUTERS

When Washington’s political leaders gather in the U.S. Capitol to commemorate the late Senator John McCain, President Donald Trump will travel to one of his private golf clubs for a campaign fundraiser. In a week of solemn events marking McCain’s passing, Trump has been and will be absent, a reflection of the animosity between the two men that lingered even after the Arizona senator’s death on Saturday from brain cancer.

The United States and Canada will make a final push to iron out differences on a pact to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, with Mexico on standby to return to talks aimed at ending a year of hard-fought negotiations. Reuters takes a look at who the winners and losers may be from the new NAFTA deal.

Speaking to a raucous, campaign-style rally in Indiana, Trump warned that the Justice Department and the FBI must “start doing their job and doing it right” or “I will get involved.”

World

Students dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva, also known as Nataraja, the Lord of Dancers, during a religious event in Mumbai, India, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The Catholic church in Australia said it would oppose laws forcing priests to report child abuse when they learn about it in the confessional, setting the stage for a showdown between the country’s biggest religion and the government.

Commentary

As government-led troops prepare for an attack on Idlib, the last rebel-held area in Syria, the United States does not seem to have any sense of what a post-conflict Syria might look like. Yet the stakes are horrifically high, writes David A. Andelman, a former New York Times and CBS News foreign correspondent and visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School.

Business

Unilever’s factory in the outskirts of the northern Venezuelan city of Valencia once bustled with activity as it produced everything from soap to toothpaste for one of South America’s wealthiest economies. Now, with Venezuela struggling with a fifth year of recession and its economy wracked by hyperinflation, there are few signs of activity.

Coca-Cola has agreed to buy coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion including debt to extend its push into healthier drinks and take on the likes of Starbucks and Nestle in the booming global coffee market.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC is speaking to consumer industry executives as it seeks to fill a slate of nominees to challenge Campbell Soup's board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Funds run by BlackRock voted in favor of a recent shareholder proposal that would have required Tesla to replace Elon Musk with an independent chairman.

Reuters TV

An arbitrator denied the request to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s complaint that the league colluded to keep him off the field in retaliation for protesting during the national anthem.