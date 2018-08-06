Monday Morning Briefing

Trump says his son met Russians to seek information on Clinton, tourists flee Indonesia’s Lombok island after earthquake and heatwave grips parts of Europe.

FILE PHOTO - Donald Trump Jr. arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. on January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Trump acknowledged that his son met with Russians in 2016 at Trump Tower to get information on his election opponent Hillary Clinton, saying it was “totally legal” and “done all the time in politics.”

At least 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend during the seven hours from midnight Saturday to early Sunday morning, with four fatalities, city police said on Sunday, a stark violent streak in a city where authorities say gun violence has been decreasing this year.

Temperatures in Portugal, at the crest of a European heatwave, began to ease from near record levels on Sunday, but a forest fire raged for a third day in the south, battled by 800 firefighters and 12 aircraft.

Chief Water Police of Lombok Dewa Wijaya takes a picture in front of hundreds of people attempting to leave the Gili Islands after an earthquake Gili Trawangan, in Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this picture. Indonesia Water Police/Handout/via REUTERS

Rescue workers found scenes of destruction across the north of Indonesia’s resort island of Lombok after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake killed at least 91 people and prompted an exodus of tourists rattled by the second powerful quake in a week.

Deeply unpopular Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro looked keen to project himself as fully in charge of the crisis-ridden military, long a powerbroker, when he addressed its National Guard on Saturday.

Prospects faded over the weekend for a bill that would legalize abortion in Argentina, when an opposition senator said she had changed her mind and would vote against the measure when it is brought to the floor on Wednesday.

Encouraging new poll results – and a populist foundation known as The Movement that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is setting up in Brussels – are giving Europe's notoriously fractious and undisciplined far-right parties a fresh sense of purpose. According to columnist John Lloyd, Bannon is pursuing “a long-term dream” to counter the influence of George Soros and “to unite the parties of the far right in Europe before next year’s European elections.”

For decades, the Friendship pipeline has delivered oil from Russia to Europe, heating German homes even in the darkest days of the Cold War.

Chinese state media lambasted Trump’s trade policies in an unusually personal attack, and sought to reassure investors anxious about China’s economy as growth concerns battered its financial markets.

PepsiCo said Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer after 12 years at the helm and named President Ramon Laguarta as her replacement.

Many conservatives in South Korea that have been embracing Donald Trump’s hardline approach to North Korea say they support the U.S. President, even after his change of tune in the Singapore summit.