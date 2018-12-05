Wednesday Morning Briefing

Trump mocks Macron over French fuel tax protests, Mueller says Flynn ‘substantially’ aided probe of possible links between Russia and Trump campaign and Istanbul prosecutor seeks arrest of Saudi officials over Khashoggi killing. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Politics

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said President Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn provided “substantial” cooperation with its probe into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Moscow.

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger had a potent defense against attacks by President Trump and other Republicans casting her party as weak on national security: her career as a covert CIA counter-terrorism officer.

Bill Gardner, the New Hampshire official who has zealously guarded his state’s position kicking off U.S. presidential races for four decades, could end his long run in office if lawmakers pick a new secretary of state.

Europe

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal came under fire from allies and opponents alike after the government was forced to publish legal advice showing the United Kingdom could be locked indefinitely in the European Union’s orbit.

reut.rs/2RGx7c1

President Trump has taken another swipe on Twitter at the French president prompted by Macron’s woes over violent protests against fuel taxes. “I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago,” Trump tweeted late on Tuesday.

Denmark and Britain are the top countries when it comes to implementing measures to fight climate change, although Britain has lagged in phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, a report published by academics said.

World

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has filed warrants for the arrest of a top aide to Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and the deputy head of its foreign intelligence on suspicion of planning the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, two Turkish officials said.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has filed a defamation suit against a financial adviser and blogger who shared an article on his Facebook page, Lee’s spokeswoman said. The legal action comes weeks after the Singapore government demanded Facebook remove a separate post by an Australia-based blogger about Singapore’s banks and 1MDB, which it said was false and malicious.

New Caledonia and Vanuatu ordered coastal evacuations after a powerful undersea earthquake triggered tsunami warnings in the South Pacific, but appeared to have suffered little damage.

Commentary

Mexico's newly-inaugurated populist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador is determined to reconstitute the awesome power of the presidency, not to crack down on the disaffected left, but to champion it, writes Andrés Martinez, a professor of practice at the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Markets and Trade

Global stocks tumbled to one-week lows, as declines by long-dated U.S. bond yields and a renewal of trade concerns stoked fears of a downturn in the United States, the world’s largest economy.

An oil tanker unloads crude oil at a crude oil terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China July 4, 2018. Picture taken July 4, 2018. REUTERS

Chinese oil trader Unipec plans to resume U.S. crude shipments to China by March after the Xi-Trump deal at the G20 meeting reduced the risk of tariffs being imposed on these imports, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

China expressed confidence that it can reach a trade deal with the United States, despite fresh warnings from President Trump that he would revert to more tariffs if the two sides cannot resolve their differences.

Reuters TV

In an Australian first reconstruction, a cancer survivor has been fitted with a 3D-printed jaw and teeth after her face was disfigured when doctors removed a cancer growth.