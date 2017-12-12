Tuesday Morning Briefing

An investigation is launched into a bomber who targeted a New York City bus station, voters in Alabama head to the polls in a tight U.S Senate race and Comcast drops its bid for most of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets.

Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City, U.S. December 11, 2017 after reports of an explosion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York

A Bangladeshi man set off a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New York City commuter hub during the morning rush hour on Monday, officials said, immediately calling it an attempted terrorist attack. here

The suspect is an angry former limousine driver who learned to build a bomb on the internet at his Brooklyn apartment, officials said. here

Minutes after the blast, trains were rerouted and throngs of police swarmed the streets. The massive response exposed the limits of the antiterrorism force the city has built since the deadly attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has learned to respond quickly and effectively to attacks but faces an almost impossible task in trying to thwart every threat, particularly the acts of “lone wolves” targeting public places and New York’s vast transit system. here

President Donald Trump said attack highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation. here

Factbox: Attacks against New York City in recent years here

Business

Oil prices jumped after the shutdown of a North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supply from an already tightening market, while world stocks took a break from a three-day rally. here

Newly launched bitcoin futures suggested that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s blistering price gains to slow in the coming months, even as it blasted above $17,000 to a fresh record high in the spot market. here

Breakingviews - Anti-LBO activist could benefit Toshiba investors here

Communities across the United States are looking to replace their dirty diesel buses, ushering in what some analysts predict will be a boom in electric fleets. But transit agencies doing the buying are moving cautiously, an analysis by Reuters shows. Out of more than 65,000 public buses plying U.S. roads today, just 300 are electric. Among the challenges: EVs are expensive, have limited range and are unproven on a mass scale. here

More than 200 institutional investors with $26 trillion in assets under management said on Tuesday they would step up pressure on the world’s biggest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to combat climate change. here

Deals

Comcast said it had abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox, leaving Disney as the sole suitor in pursuit of the $40 billion-plus deal. here

Germany’s Audi has abandoned plans to sell its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, its chief executive Rupert Stadler said, in a sign of confidence that the carmaker expects to be able to carry the costs of its transformation. here

here

A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE, December 11, 2017.REUTERS/Satish Kumar

U.S. politics

Voters in Alabama were headed to the polls in a hard-fought U.S. Senate race in which Trump has endorsed fellow Republican Roy Moore, whose campaign has been clouded by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers. here

Dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers, Moore cast himself as a staunch ally of Trump at a rally on the eve of the election. here

Three women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct called for a congressional investigation into his behavior amid a wave of similar accusations against prominent men in Hollywood, the media and politics. here

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a town hall with staff amid skepticism about his planned agency reorganization that has been aggravated by his recent inaccurate comments about the State Department, a dozen current and former officials said. here

As Republicans in Congress rush to finish their tax plan, the legislation is not getting more popular with the public, with nearly half of Americans still opposed to it, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. here

A federal judge issued a stern warning to Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort to refrain from making statements to the media that could harm his right to a fair trial. here

World

Reuters TV: Putin says mission accomplished in Syria here

Set to host the Winter Olympics in February, South Korea conducted a series of security drills on Tuesday to prepare against terror attacks ranging from a hostage situation, a vehicle ramming a stadium and a bomb-attached to a drone. here

A young Chinese climbing enthusiast’s fatal fall from a skyscraper while making a selfie video on a $15,000 “rooftopping” dare has spurred warnings by state media against the perils of livestreaming. here

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has left the country for medical checks in Singapore, his first foreign travel since the army forced him from office last month, a state security official said. here

Commentary

The British government has avoided an impasse over the Irish land border and the cost of its divorce from the European Union, but its negotiating position remains weak, writes Paul Wallace. "Blame economic gravity for that." This "well-attested phenomenon" explains why the larger and closer that economies are the more they trade with each other – and why it's unrealistic for the UK to expect new trade deals with more distant and often poorer countries to compensate for the losses in trade with Europe. "Far from prospering through leaving the EU, Britain will be a lonelier and weaker economy," says Wallace. here