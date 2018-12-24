Monday Morning Briefing

Trump pushes out Mattis early, U.S. president’s budget director says government shutdown may go into New Year and Indonesia searches for survivors after volcano triggers deadly tsunami.

The U.S. Capitol is pictured on the first day of a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Politics

President Donald Trump’s budget director and chief of staff said the partial U.S. government shutdown could continue to Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes and Democrats take over the House of Representatives. Here is a summary of departments affected by partial U.S. government shutdown.

National Parks will be left with just a skeleton staff during the federal government shutdown, and several states are using their own funds to make sure public restrooms get cleaned and visitor centers stay open. The shutdown of all but essential federal services due to a Capitol Hill fight over Trump’s funding demands for a Mexico border wall comes at the height of the Christmas travel season.

Politics

President Donald Trump said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months earlier than had been expected, a move officials said was driven by Trump’s anger at Mattis’ resignation letter and its rebuke of his foreign policy.

Commentary

Mattis exit leaves the world more volatile.

The resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is a nasty surprise for Washington’s national security community and its overseas allies, writes Reuters global affairs columnist Peter Apps. “President Donald Trump started 2018 with a triumvirate of respected current and former generals seen as central to restraining his wilder foreign policy instincts. Now that constraint will soon be gone, leaving U.S. international relations hugely less predictable.”

Christian revivals prompted less by churches, more by politicians. In the secular West, complaints that Christ is no longer the focus of Christmas remain a holiday-season routine, writes columnist John Lloyd. Yet in many countries, Christianity is experiencing something of a renaissance. Often prompted more by politicians than churches, this revival represents “a recoil from secularism and a search for a moral authority more powerful, because more traditional, than that of the state or of liberalism.”

World

“People said ‘run, run a wave is coming!’. There were three waves in a row,” said Yadi, a middle-aged fisherman who operates a fleet of six vessels that were among dozens that sank or were dragged out to sea by the waves. The death toll from a tsunami triggered by a massive underwater landslide on an Indonesian volcano rose to 281, as rescuers using heavy machinery and their bare hands searched through debris in the hope of finding survivors. It is the latest in a string of natural disasters to strike Indonesia in 2018, making it the deadliest year in more than a decade.

Venezuela’s navy “intercepted” a ship exploring for oil on behalf of Exxon Mobil in Guyanese waters over the weekend, Guyana’s foreign ministry said in a statement, while neighboring Venezuela said the incident occurred within its territory.

A Myanmar court heard arguments in the appeal of two Reuters reporters sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of breaking the Official Secrets Act. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been imprisoned in Myanmar for 378 days, read the full coverage.

1077137017476206593

Business

World stocks were set for their seventh straight day of losses, as investors nervy about the possibility of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and a worsening global economy opted for the safety of bonds and gold.

Oil prices edged up after evidence that a recent fall to 15-month lows may be affecting output in the United States, the world’s largest producer, although concern about the outlook for demand tempered gains.

Trump’s Treasury secretary called top U.S. bankers on Sunday amid an ongoing rout on Wall Street and made plans to convene a group of officials known as the “Plunge Protection Team.”

Exclusive: U.S. satellite start-up OneWeb has offered to sell a minority stake to Russia, a move it hopes will allay Moscow’s concerns about the company’s plan to create a worldwide internet network using satellites, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters TV:

A SpaceX rocket carrying a U.S. military navigation satellite blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Sunday, marking the space transportation company’s first national security space mission for the United States.