Thursday Morning Briefing

White House considers executive order to bar Huawei and ZTE purchases, Indonesia orders flights to steer clear of erupting Anak Krakatau volcano and a look at how the partial shutdown of U.S. government could play out. Catch up on the latest headlines.

China-U.S. Relations

President Donald Trump is considering an executive order in the new year to declare a national emergency that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China’s Huawei and ZTE, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

China and the United States have made plans for face-to-face consultations over trade in January, the Chinese commerce ministry said, as the world’s two biggest economies advanced efforts to resolve a months-long trade war.

China has proposed a ban on forced technology transfer and illegal government “interference” in foreign business operations, practices that have come under the spotlight in a trade dispute with the United States.

Highlights

A partial U.S. government shutdown was widely expected to continue after Congress reconvenes, with lawmakers split over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion in taxpayer funding for a proposed Mexican border wall. Here is a look at how the partial shutdown of U.S. government could play out.

A global equity rally fueled by a dramatic surge on Wall Street ran out of steam, setting U.S. shares up for a weak opening after a fall in Chinese industrial profits offered a reminder of the pressures on the world economy.

Special Report

The exterior view of a home in a neigbourhood of older worn-down Corvias-managed homes at Fort Polk, Louisiana, U.S. November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Schneyer

As one of the top private landlords on U.S. Army bases, real estate magnate John Picerne has secured iron-clad assurances of profit. His company stands to earn $1 billion in fees, Reuters found, while some of his warrior-tenants clamor for repairs in unsafe base housing. Read the investigation.

Commentary

Will impeachment lead to Donald Trump’s removal from office in 2019? There will be plenty of talk about it, writes political scientist Lincoln Mitchell, but given how unlikely it is that the Republican-controlled Senate will approve, expect Trump to make it through another year as president – and the Democrats to be prevented from passing any meaningful legislation.

World

An aerial view of Anak Krakatau volcano during an eruption at Sunda strait in South Lampung, Indonesia, December 23, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Bisnis Indonesia/Nurul Hidayat/ via REUTERS

Indonesia raised the alert level for the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano to the second-highest, and ordered all flights to steer clear, days after it triggered a tsunami that killed at least 430 people.

Britain's government and security officials must “up their game” to tackle the illegal use of drones at airports which brought chaos to London’s Gatwick airport in the run-up to Christmas, the UK’s most senior police officer said.

China’s Defence Ministry criticized outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis for his “false accusations” against China, but also offered praise for his efforts to promote Sino-U.S. military ties.

Business

Oil prices fell after rebounding 8 percent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market rally offered support

Apple will begin assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn as early as 2019, the first time the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will have made the product in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Venezuela cocoa trader Freddy Galindo has battled highway robberies, kidnappings of family members and declining quality in his 19 years exporting the nation’s legendary beans. This year’s harvest brought a new worry: meddling by the socialist government.

Reuters TV

Trump made a surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday, meeting with troops a day after Christmas.