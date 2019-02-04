Monday Morning Briefing

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam resists mounting pressure to resign, Iraqi President Barham Salih has responded to President Donald Trump’s comments that he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran and Pope Francis is in the United Arab Emirates. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces he will not resign during a news conference in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. February 2, 2019. REUTERS/ Jay Paul

Highlights

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is being urged to resign by multiple senior Democrats after he backtracked from an admission that he appeared in racist garb in a yearbook photo from 1984. Northam, a Democrat, admitted on Friday he was in a picture showing one person in blackface standing next to another in a Ku Klux Klan costume, but then denied that he was on Saturday. “He is being completely dishonest and disingenuous,” said Democratic U.S. Representative Karen Bass.

At least 49 people died in 2018 after being shocked with a Taser by police, according to a Reuters review of police records, news reports and court documents. In the California county San Mateo three people died in nine months after being shocked. Despite there being no uniform standards governing police use of Tasers, some communities now are considering more restrictive policies following allegations that the weapons were used excessively or deployed against people with physical or mental conditions that put them at higher risk of death or injury.

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in the lowest scoring Super Bowl played to capture the National Football League championship for a record-tying sixth time. The victory, which moves the Patriots into a share of the all-time mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also a record sixth Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady, who at 41 became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game.

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, added another liberal voice to a burgeoning field of candidates seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination on Saturday. Gabbard, 37, officially launched her candidacy in Hawaii, where she has served as a congresswoman since 2013. A Samoan-American, she was the first Hindu elected to Congress.

The Middle East

Iraqi President Barham Salih has responded to President Donald Trump’s comments that he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran. “Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues,” Salih said. “The U.S. is a major power ... but do not pursue your own policy priorities, we live here.” Iraq is in a difficult position as tensions between its two biggest allies, the United States and Iran, increase.

A destroyed house is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq January 29, 2019. Picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Two years after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from IS, authorities’ efforts to rebuild the city are falling short. They do not own enough equipment to clear the rubble littered across the city, and companies hired by the governor on lucrative contracts to make up the shortfall work deliberately slowly, or sometimes do not exist, lawmakers and locals say. “The city’s being rebuilt only on paper,” said Abu Ali Neshwan, a 52-year-old shopkeeper. “There’s no state here. Corruption’s everywhere.”

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to set foot on the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday, just hours after issuing his strongest condemnation yet of the war in Yemen, where his host the United Arab Emirates has a leading military role. “The cry of these children and their parents rises up to God,” he told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. The pope sees the trip as an opportunity to write “a new page in the history of relations between religions”.

World

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Nine European nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, heightening the global showdown over Nicolas Maduro’s socialist rule. France, Spain, Germany, Britain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands’ coordinated move came after the expiry of an eight-day ultimatum for Maduro to call a new election. Guaido said in a newspaper interview that he would do all he could to secure Italy’s backing as well. Venezuelans of Italian origin are a large and influential group in the South American country.

Air accident investigators have concluded that the wreckage of a plane on the seabed near Guernsey was that of the missing aircraft carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala and that a body was visible inside.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took a dig at China’s lack of freedom in a message to mark Tuesday’s start of the Lunar New Year, saying she hoped ethnic Chinese all over the world could experience the “blessing” of democracy. President Xi Jinping has stepped up pressure on the democratic island since Tsai, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, became president in 2016.

Desperate Mongolians are sending their children to the countryside to escape the choking winter smog in main cities. Residents in Ulaanbaatar burn coal and trash to keep warm as temperatures drop, causing concentrations of smog particles to routinely exceed 500 mg per cubic meter - 50 times the level considered safe by the WHO. The temperature is set to drop to minus 32 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

Business

Hedge fund Starboard Value has picked up a $200 million stake in Papa John’s International and its Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith will take over as chairman of the No. 3 pizza chain in the United States. Shares of Papa John’s pared most of its premarket gains, and were last up 6.5 percent.

A special government-appointed inquiry has excoriated Australia’s financial sector for misconduct, referring two dozen cases to regulators. The recommendations come after the public inquiry heard of wrongdoing including fees that were charged to the accounts of dead people and cash bribes that were paid over the counter to win mortgage business, wiping A$60 billion from the country’s top finance stocks.

The unlikely combination of freshwater fish and cannabis is producing outsized medical marijuana crops that Green Relief Inc aims to capitalize on, as the Canadian company plots a stock market listing and global expansion.