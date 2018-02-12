Monday Morning Briefing

Good morning. As geopolitical undercurrents at the Winter Olympics swirl around the possibility of diplomatic engagement with North Korea, another international contest kicks off in New York - this time, of the canine variety.

For all the news you need to start your day, subscribe to the News Now newsletter. The best of Reuters news delivered right into your email box absolutely free.

Highlights

“I saw the power of what it did last night,” said senior IOC member Angela Ruggiero as she called for North and South Korea’s joint women’s ice hockey team to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. It certainly seems the team’s efforts have been having positive ripple effects. IOC President Thomas Bach told Reuters he plans to visit North Korea after the Games and comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence suggest the United States may be looking more favorably at diplomatic engagement with the North.

New York’s attorney general sued the Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein yesterday alleging years of sexual harassment and misconduct by the movie producer, in a move that could jeopardize talks on a potential sale of the studio.

Ever wondered how many pet dogs there are in the United States? Or which breed is America's favorite? As nearly 3,000 dogs converge on New York for the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the Reuters graphics team use data from the American Kennel Club to answer all the big canine questions.

World shares staggered higher after suffering their worst week in two years, attempting to brush off fresh rises in global bond yields while equity futures pointed to a firmer Wall Street session ahead.

World

Emergency workers in Russia searched snow-covered fields outside Moscow, looking for body fragments and clues after a fatal plane crash a day earlier killed all 71 people on board.

Oxfam, one of Britain’s biggest charities, has condemned the behavior of some former staff in Haiti after a newspaper report said aid workers paid for sex while on a mission to help those affected by the 2010 earthquake. Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of Oxfam International, said she was heartbroken by the scandal that has prompted Britain’s government to threaten to cut off aid funding to charities.

The ANC will decide President Jacob Zuma’s fate at a special meeting today, the party’s new chief said, in what could be the most serious bid yet to unseat a leader damaged by corruption allegations.

For Ghana's sole racer, it's not about taking part. Taking part in the Pyeongchang Games is not the end goal for Ghana’s first skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong -- he wants to set the foundations for more Winter Olympians from Africa.

Business

Amazon.com paid about $90 million to acquire the maker of Blink home security cameras late last year, in a secret bet on the startup’s energy-efficient chips, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox said it would commit to maintain Sky News in Britain for at least five years and would establish an independent board for the channel to try to secure its takeover of pay-TV operator Sky.

With years of austerity in their rear-view mirrors, the world’s biggest oil companies are locked in a beauty contest to lure investors with promises of growth and greater rewards.

“Chocfinger” made his name and his money by taking bold bets on cocoa markets. But after nearly four decades of trading, sometimes winning, sometimes losing, Anthony Ward threw in the towel. Ward blames the rise of computer-driven funds and high-frequency trading for forcing him and some other well-known commodities investors to close their hedge funds and look for opportunities where machines can’t make a difference.

Reuters TV