Friday Morning Briefing

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School raises questions among anguished parents about the adequacy of school security measures and renews a national debate on Capitol Hill.

As families prepared to bury victims of another U.S. mass shooting, grief mixed with anger amid signs of possible lapses in school security and indications that law enforcement may have missed clues about the suspected gunman’s plans.

"He was killed tragically, inhumanely, he did it protecting others,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told a news conference. In a tweet, the high school football team said Aaron Feis, who was married with a baby daughter, “selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero.”

Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as the new South Africa president at the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch

South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to give more details about how he plans to tackle corruption and boost economic growth on Friday, when he delivers his first state of the nation address.

“It’s like the slow progression of tooth decay versus a fight where someone knocks out your teeth all at once,” Flagler County Administrator Craig Coffey said. With the longest coastline of any mainland U.S. state, more money and time is spent fixing up Florida’s shores - widening and building dunes - than in any other state.

The United States and Turkey agreed to try to rescue a strategic relationship that Washington acknowledged had reached a crisis point, with Turkey proposing a joint deployment in Syria if a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia leaves a border area.

A regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), known as a 13F, showed that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway took a stake in the generic drugmaker in the fourth quarter of 2017. The news pushed Teva shares up more than 10 percent on Feb. 14.

Walmart is in talks to purchase a stake of more than 40 percent in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon.com in Asia’s third-largest economy, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Only weeks into a new job heading General Motors Co’s international operations, Barry Engle flew into a frigid South Korea in January and held a series of meetings with government officials to discuss the future of GM’s loss-making local unit.

U.S. regulators killed the politically sensitive sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) to a group led by China-based investors, saying a lack of information on the would-be buyers threatened the ability to properly monitor the exchange after the deal.

