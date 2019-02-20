Wednesday Morning Briefing

Putin says Russia will target the U.S. if Washington deploys missiles in Europe, Vietnam prepares for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to arrive and Senegal’s modernizing president is leading the field as the country prepares to head to the polls. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin

Highlights

In his toughest remarks yet on a potential new arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will target the United States if Washington deploys missiles in Europe. He said Russia was not seeking confrontation and would not take the first step to deploy missiles in response to Washington’s decision this month to quit a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty. But he said that Russia’s reaction to any deployment would be resolute.

Nicholas Sandmann a 16-year-old high school student from Covington, Kentucky, sued the Washington Post for defamation on Tuesday. He claims the newspaper falsely accused him of racist acts and instigating a confrontation with a Native American activist in a January videotaped incident at the Lincoln Memorial. He seeks $250 million in damages, the amount that Jeff Bezos paid for the Post in 2013.

Bernie Sanders is back for another White House run, but this one promises to be far different than 2016. Sanders will have to fight to stand out in a crowded field of progressives touting issues he brought into the Democratic Party mainstream four years ago. At 77, he also will face questions about his age and relevance in a party increasingly embracing more diverse and fresh voices. Who are the other Democratic contenders jumping into the 2020 fray? Find out here.

President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Tuesday that he would prevail against a lawsuit filed by 16 U.S. states seeking to block his declaration of a national emergency to fund a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. “I think, in the end, we’re going to be very successful with the lawsuit,” Trump said. “It’s an open-and-closed case.”

World

Three MPs have quit Theresa May’s Conservative party in protest over the government’s “disastrous handling” of Brexit. The pro-EU lawmakers will join a new grouping in parliament that consists of eight independent MPs who broke away from the main opposition party earlier this week. Several politicians have said they expected more to follow from both sides of parliament. With only 37 days until Britain leaves the EU, divisions over Brexit are redrawing the political landscape, with the resignations threatening a decades-old two-party system.

Vietnam is preparing for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to arrive by train for his summit in Hanoi next week with U.S. President Donald Trump, sources told Reuters. Trump and Kim will meet in the Vietnamese capital on Feb. 27-28, eight months after a historic summit in Singapore in June - the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader - at which they pledged to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Israeli researchers have discovered that animals known a ‘sea squirts’ could help measure plastic pollution. Also known as ascidians, they can filter tiny particles from the ocean and store them in its soft tissue. “[Sea squirts] just sit in one place all their life and filter the water, like a pump,” said Gal Vered of Tel Aviv University.

Senegal’s modernizing president is leading the field as the country prepares to head to the polls on Sunday. President Macky Sall’s popularity is partly the result of a modernizing first term that boosted economic growth to over six percent - one of the highest rates in Africa last year. Although, critics accuse him of jailing his rivals for political gain.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar, have won the prestigious George Polk Award in the Foreign Reporting category. They were honored for ‘Massacre in Myanmar,’ an investigation of a massacre of ten Rohingya men and boys in a village in Rakhine state. They were working on the story at the time of their arrest. In what has become a landmark press freedom case, the court in Yangon charged Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and in September 2018, sentenced them to seven years in prison. See our full coverage here.

Business

A French court on Wednesday found Swiss bank UBS guilty of illegally soliciting clients in France and laundering the proceeds of tax evasion, and ordered it to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.10 billion) in penalties. Shares in UBS fell 2 percent. A lawyer for UBS said the bank would appeal the ruling.

Carlos Ghosn’s new lawyer took aim at Nissan, prosecutors and courts on Wednesday, dismissing the charges against the ousted chairman as an internal company matter and saying Japan was out of step with international norms by keeping his client in jail.

The United States should respect China’s right to develop and become prosperous, the Chinese government’s top diplomat told a visiting U.S. delegation, reiterating that the country’s doors to the outside world would open wider. The world’s two largest economies began their latest round of trade talks this week to resolve a bitter dispute in which each has levied tariffs on imports from the other.