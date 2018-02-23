Friday Morning Briefing

Good morning. NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre slams anti-gun “elites” and echoes Trump’s call to arm teachers to prevent school shootings.

Highlights

“The elites don’t care not one whit about America’s school system and school children,” NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre told a friendly audience of conservatives outside Washington. The head of the National Rifle Association lashed out at gun control advocates, saying Democratic elites are politicizing the latest mass school shooting in the United States to try to erode constitutionally guaranteed gun rights.

Longstanding friction between U.S. President Donald Trump and two top aides, the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Staff, has grown to a point that either or both might quit soon, four senior administration officials said.

The head of a federal commission who has helped U.S. states protect election systems from possible cyber attacks by Russia or others is being replaced at the behest of Republican House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and the White House.

World

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about gun safety in schools during a meeting with local and state officials about improving school safety at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The United States is due to announce its largest package of sanctions against North Korea to pressure the reclusive country to give up its nuclear and missile programs, as South Korea readies itself for more talks with the North.

The Chinese government today seized control of Anbang Insurance Group and said its chairman had been prosecuted, a dramatic move that highlights Beijing’s willingness to curtail big-spending conglomerates as it cracks down on financial risk.

‘IPOA investigates crimes committed by the police. Yet they rely on the same police to assist them’ says Nicolas Mutuku, deputy director of public prosecutions in Kenya. A Reuters Special Report reveals the hurdles faced by the watchdog set up to oversee Kenyan police.

Commentary

The 2018 Winter Olympics has brought the two Koreas a fragile détente, and turned the spectacle of North-South engagement in Pyeongchang into a subject of global fascination. But, writes former Assistant Secretary of State James Dobbins, “It is worth recognizing that all the main actors in this drama are playing roles pioneered by earlier generations of Korean and American leaders.” Today, according to Dobbins, “Kim Jong Un is not so much trying to divide South Korea from the United States as he is seeking to influence Washington through Seoul.”

Business

Liu He, a Harvard-trained economist who is a trusted confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has emerged as the front runner to be the next governor of the People’s Bank of China, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.

Cheerios cereal maker General Mills will buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products for nearly $8 billion, seeking to tap burgeoning demand for natural pet food and offset falling sales for processed items.

The numbers behind Tesla long-distance Semi electric trucks are close to making sense for hauliers looking at a shift away from diesel that may save them tens of thousands of dollars a year, according to an executive with DHL.

U.S. stock index were higher as bond yields retreated for the second straight day, with investors also focusing on speeches by Federal Reserve officials for their views on interest rates.

Top stories on Reuters TV

Missouri governor indicted on felony invasion of privacy charge

China's royal canine is scarce in the Year of the Dog