Monday Morning Briefing

Trump won’t rush North Korea on denuclearization, Trump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods, ‘Green Book’ denies Netflix top Oscar on night of music and diversity.

A person walks past a banner showing North Korean and U.S. flags ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Catch up on the latest headlines.

Highlights

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un hold a second summit this week with no real expectation of a final deal on ridding the North of nuclear weapons but hope raised on Monday for an official peace on the peninsula at long last. Read our full coverage here

President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to “productive” trade talks and that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet to seal a deal if progress continued.



Road trip movie “Green Book” triumphed over “Roma” to win best the best picture Oscar, denying Netflix bragging rights as the first streaming service to beat Hollywood at its own game.

Gallery Best of the Oscars





World





Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro faces growing regional pressure after his troops repelled foreign aid convoys, with the United States threatening new sanctions and Brazil urging allies to join a “liberation effort.”

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a growing threat that she will be forced to delay Brexit, a move that risks a showdown with euroskeptics in her Conservative Party just weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has recovered to levels not seen since “yellow vest” protests broke out in mid-November as support for movement wanes, a poll showed.





Business

General Electric is selling its biopharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion, the company's biggest asset sale since it announced plans to break up the conglomerate last June.

Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp offered to buy U.S. rival Newmont Mining Corp in a nearly $18 billion all-stock deal that would create a global gold mining giant.

A Missouri Supreme Court ruling on talc lawsuits could reduce the liability and number of large trials Johnson & Johnson faces over allegations its talc products, including baby powder, cause cancer.





ReutersTV



